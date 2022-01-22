JSU basketball: Gamecocks host two big games today

The Jacksonville State women's basketball team will host its biggest game of the year to this point when Florida Gulf Coast visits Saturday.
JSU (14-3, 5-0 ASUN Conference) is off to the best start in the school's Division I history through 17 games. The Gamecocks have won eight straight, which is a Division I best, too. They're also first in the league's West Division, while Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0) is first in the East Division and has won nine in a row.
They'll play at 1:45 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The two schools' men's teams follow at 4 p.m.
This will mark just the third time in program history that the Gamecocks have hosted a ranked team in Jacksonville. In six previous meetings with ranked teams, including road games, JSU is 0-6.
The Eagles are No. 24 nationally in the Associated Press poll and No. 21 in the latest USA Today WBCA poll.
JSU is coming off a 64-47 win over Central Arkansas as Keiara Griffin produced a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Gamecocks have won nine straight at home, including 8-0 this year. They've won 20 of their last 21 at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The JSU men (11-6, 4-0) also enter today's matchup with an unbeaten league record. The Gamecocks are tied with Bellarmine for first in the West Division, while Florida Gulf Coast (12-7, 2-3) is fourth in the East.
JSU has won six in a row. This is the first meeting between the two.
The Gamecocks enter with the third-best 3-point shooting percentage in the country at 41.5 percent. JSU's Demaree King has made 54 of 107 (50.5 percent) and Jalen Gibbs has bucketed 50 of 107 (46.7 percent).
According to a JSU news release, Martin's Family Clothing will serve as the presenting sponsor for Saturday's doubleheader. Martin's will be giving away prizes at the gate and throughout the games as well as awarding two fans with a shopping spree gift card.
All JSU students and anyone age 18 and under receive free admission to JSU home basketball games.