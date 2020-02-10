JSU basketball: Gamecocks' Henry wins another OVC honor

Jacksonville State's Kayne Henry took Ohio Valley Conference newcomer honors this week for the third time this season.
The league's sports information directors vote on the award. Henry, a 6-foot-7 junior who transferred from junior college, had 35 points and 17 rebounds in JSU's two games this past week.
He sank 15 of 25 shots from the field. He had 20 points and nine rebounds in a 75-61 win at UT Martin. In a loss to Southeast Missouri, he had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Jacksonville State will visit Tennessee Tech on Thursday and Belmont on Saturday.