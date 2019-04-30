Jacksonville State announced in a news release Tuesday that 6-foot-5 basketball guard Elias Harden is transferring from Xavier to JSU.
Harden played two seasons at Xavier and will have to years of eligibility remaining. He will have to sit out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules unless he acquires a waiver.
He is from East Point, Ga., and played at Pebblebrook High School. Last season at Xavier, he averaged 2.9 points a game, and 18 of his 27 baskets were from behind the 3-point arc.
"Elias is a big-time shooter," JSU coach Ray Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "He is an impact player who will make us much better on the perimeter. We're excited to bring him on. He is a great student-athlete and an even better kid. He comes from a high-level Xavier team and played for a great high school program at Pebblebrook under coach George Washington."
On Monday, JSU announced that 6-5 guard Derrick Cook had signed with the Gamecocks.
Cook is from Fairburn, Ga., and spent his freshman season at Northeastern and sophomore year at Georgia Highlights, where he averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game. He will have two years remaining and is eligible immediately.
Last week, JSU landed 6-7 guard Kayne Henry, a London native who spent his freshman season at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, before the school dropped the program. He played at Northwest Florida State College last season.
That makes six players to join the JSU program for next season.
Martin Roub (Kolin, Czech Republic), Marek Welsch (Holice, Czech Republic) and Juwan Perdue (Sumter, S.C.) signed during the early period in November. Roub will be a junior after spending two years at Western Nebraska Community College, while Welsch and Perdue will be freshmen.