JSU basketball: Gamecocks fill one of two open assistant coaching spots by promoting Morrow

Jacksonville State has announced the promotion of Dennan Morrow to assistant coach for the Gamecocks' men's basketball program.
Morrow had served as JSU's coordinator of basketball operations the past two seasons.
Head coach Ray Harper has lost two assistant coaches since the end of this past season. Jake Morton left in April after six seasons at JSU to join the men's basketball staff at East Carolina as an assistant coach. Tysor Anderson was a JSU assistant for three seasons before leaving earlier this month to join the men's basketball staff at Wofford College as an assistant coach.
According to a news release, JSU will announce the hiring of another assistant coach soon.
Morrow is a Kansas State alum, and this is his first on-the-floor assistant coaching job in Division I.
Morrow spent five seasons as an assistant in the junior college ranks at Butler Community College, Chipola College in Florida, Daytona State and at Barton Community College in Kansas before arriving at JSU.
"Dennan has been instrumental in our recent success and we're looking forward to him continuing to be a leader for our guys," Harper said in a news release. "He has a great basketball mind and is good at communicating those things."
Since arriving at JSU in 2020, Morrow has been responsible for overseeing the administrative duties of the men's basketball program, including team travel, budgeting, daily scheduling and equipment needs.
A former head student manager at Kansas State, Morrow was a graduate assistant with the Wildcats from 2013-15. Before heading to Manhattan to continue his education, Morrow was an athlete at both Barton Community College and Southwestern College. While at Barton (2008-10), Morrow led the Cougars to the Jayhawk West Conference Championship as a freshman and served as team captain as a sophomore. He spent his junior season at Southwestern where he was an Academic All-American and team captain.