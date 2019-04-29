Jacksonville State announced in a news release Monday that 6-foot-5 guard Derrick Cook has signed with the Gamecocks' men's basketball program.
Cook is from Fairburn, Ga., and will be a junior and eligible immediately. He spent his freshman season at Northeastern and sophomore year at Georgia Highlights, where he averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game.
"We're excited to have Derrick signing on," Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "He is a fantastic athlete who has played at a very high level and will give us a great boost next season. He is an impact player that we will look to often."
Last week, JSU landed 6-7 guard Kayne Henry, a London native who spent his freshman season at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, before the school dropped the program. He played at Northwest Florida State College last season.
"We're really excited about Kayne," Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "He is a high-energy guy and a great athlete with a ton of upside. I can't wait to see what he brings to Jacksonville State both on and off the court. We first identified and watched Kayne in the FIBA U18s in 2017. From that tournament on, we followed his progress in the States and recruited him heavily this past season where he played for one of the top JUCO programs in the country at Northwest Florida for coach Steve DeMeo."
That makes five players to join the JSU program for next season.
Martin Roub (Kolin, Czech Republic), Marek Welsch (Holice, Czech Republic) and Juwan Perdue (Sumter, S.C.) signed during the early period in November. Roub will be a junior after spending two years at Western Nebraska Community College, while Welsch and Perdue will be freshmen.