JSU basketball: Gamecocks add a junior college point guard to the mix

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has brought in another player for its men's basketball signing class.

The Gamecocks announced Wednesday that 6-foot-1 point guard Jalen Finch will join the program. Finch played all 64 games for Florida SouthWestern State College, starting 49 in two seasons. The Buccaneers posted a 59-5 record and won two Suncoast Conference championships.

He averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists a game last season and shot 46 percent from the field. He made first-team all-conference.

"We're really excited about what he brings to the table," JSU coach Ray Harper said in a news release. "He can score the basketball, but he can also get a lot of our other guys involved and get them the ball. He's a great addition to our team and he's a winner."

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Finch joins a class that now includes eight players, with transfers Darian Adams (Troy), Demaree King (Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa), Brandon Huffman (North Carolina), Jay Pal (Clarendon College), Amanze Ngumezi (Georgia) and freshmen Marcellus Brigham Jr. and Semaj Henderson.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

