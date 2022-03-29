JSU basketball: Gamecocks' Adams makes national 3X3U tournament

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Darian Adams has been selected to play in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans in conjunction with the NCAA men's Final Four.
The event will include 64 players who have elected to begin their professional careers. They will represent all 32 Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000 by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.
Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters that will be separated into four pools. Adams is one of four players who will be part of the ASUN/Sun Belt team known as the "SUNs of Anarchy" and will play in Pool B. That pool also includes #B1GMACtion (Big Ten/MAC), Dirty South (SEC/SoCon) and Summit Valley Oop'n (Summit/OVC).
Adams recently concluded his collegiate career leading Jax State to an ASUN Conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance. In his two seasons with the Gamecocks, the Montgomery native scored 901 points, averaging 15.5 a game. His 477 points this season were the third-most in a single-season by a Gamecock. He also pulled down 285 career boards and dished 202 assists for the Red and White. Collectively as a college player, Adams scored more than 1,500 points including his first stop at Troy University.
Teams will play each squad in their respective pool Friday and Saturday before all 16 will head to the knockout stage Sunday, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.
The ESPN family of networks will provide coverage.