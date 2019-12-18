JSU basketball: Career nights fuel Gamecocks' victory over Delaware State

JACKSONVILLE — Needing an offensive spark in a 92-80 win over Delaware State Wednesday night, JSU coach Ray Harper turned to a senior guard who reached new heights playing an old role.
Ty Hudson, last season’s starting point guard on a team that finished 24-9, has been pushed off the ball for most of this year. With the Gamecocks in one of their only offensive lulls early in the second half, Harper put Hudson back at point.
“We were struggling and we were stagnant,” Harper said. “He’s a guy that can just go make plays. That’s what he did.”
The senior, who had not scored more than 12 points this season, tallied 11 in the second half to set a new career mark of 19. After missing his last seven 3-pointers across the last three games, Hudson knocked down both his long-range attempts and only missed one shot on the night. Hudson also led JSU with rebounds at six.
“It felt like home,” Hudson said of playing point. “I miss it sometimes. I was just being more aggressive. Coach told me to come out and be more aggressive.”
The Gamecocks also got another career performance from another senior.
After Monday night’s victory over Evansville, Harper said he needed scoring every game out of Jacara Cross.
“I don’t need him to come out here and score six Wednesday night,” Harper said after Cross scored 16 against Evansville.
Mission accomplished.
It took him about two minutes of game time to score six. Then, he kept scoring. The senior put up 17 points in 13 first-half minutes, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor, with a missed free throw his only blemish. Cross scored three more in the second half to surpass his previous career-best 19 with a new mark of 20.
The two career games from the two seniors were needed to keep a scrappy Delaware State team, that came in at 1-10, at arm’s length.
A 16-point JSU lead in the first half shrunk to a 48-39 buffer at the break. After the Hornets cut the lead to just one in the second half, a 20-3 run, sparked by a Hudson and-one, put the game quickly back in the Gamecocks’ control.
Four to know
—Delaware State’s John Crosby almost single-handedly kept the Hornets in the game with his scoring. The senior transfer from Dayton hit on 9 of 12 shots in the first half to put up 25 points on his way to 36 overall.
—With the JSU lead shrinking in the final few minutes, Derek St. Hilaire took the offense into his own hands. The sophomore guard hit a spot-up 3, then a step-back 3, then made three free throws after being fouled on his next attempt. The personal 9-0 run pushed JSU’s lead from 10 to 19. St. Hilaire scored 18 on the night.
—Also in double figures for the Gamecocks were Martin Roub and Kayne Henry, with 14 and 11 points respectively.
—The victory gives JSU back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The Gamecocks (4-7) lost four straight prior to a 85-69 win over Evansville on Monday.
Who said
—Harper on the game: “We had some guys play well. That’s who we’re going to be, it’s going to be different guys every night.”
—Hudson on winning: “After our last win at Evansville, coach said that was a step forward. From here on out, we want to keep moving forward and don’t take any steps back.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville State’s competition gets a whole lot harder on Saturday, as the Gamecocks hit the road to face SEC-foe Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. The 21st-ranked Volunteers come in with an 7-3 record. JSU returns to Pete Mathews Coliseum the following Saturday for the final non-conference tune-up of the season against Carver College.