JSU basketball: ASUN tourney tickets go on sale Saturday

Tickets for Jacksonville State's games in the ASUN basketball tournaments will go on sale Saturday.
The tournament will be played at campus sites.
The JSU men have won the ASUN regular-season championship and will play at home through the title game. The Gamecocks' women have won the West Division and are assured of playing at home at least through the semifinals.
Tickets for the quarterfinals and semifinals will be $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 3-18. JSU students will be admitted for free with their student ID. Should JSU advance to the championship game, Adult tickets will be $15. Season ticket packages for the 2021-22 season do not include postseason tickets, so all fans must purchase tickets to the ASUN tournament.
Fans can buy tickets in person at Saturday's doubleheader against North Alabama or at the ticket office at Pete Mathews Coliseum during normal business hours. They also can buy tickets online at JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets.
Both teams have secured a bye in the first round of the tournament, and the men will start tournament play Thursday by hosting a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. The semifinals would be played March 5 at 6 p.m. The championship game would be March 8 on ESPN.
The JSU women will host their quarterfinal matchup March 6 at 3 p.m., while the semifinal round would be played at 6 p.m. March 9. The women's championship game is scheduled for March 12 on the campus of the highest remaining seed.