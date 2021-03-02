JSU basketball: Adams, Huffman, Johnson earn All-OVC honors

Jacksonville State placed three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference teams that were released Tuesday.
For the men, JSU seniors Darian Adams and Brandon Huffman made the squad. Adams was a first-team pick, while Huffman was on the second team. JSU junior Yamia Johnson made the women's first-team squad.
The conference's head coaches and sports information directors voted for the teams.
Adams, a 6-foot-3 guard who transferred from Troy, leads JSU with 15.6 points a game, and his 57 3-pointers ranked fifth in the OVC.
Huffman, a North Carolina transfer, is a 6-10 center and averaged 10.8 points a game. He was first in rebounding (6.4 a game) and shooting percentage (60.6).
Johnson, a 5-8 junior guard, led JSU in scoring with 14.4 points a game, which ranked fifth in the OVC. Her 52 3-pointers were a team best, and she ranked second in rebounding with 5.0 a game.
Women
2020-21 All OVC First Team
Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
Macey Turley, Murray State
Destinee Well, Belmont
Katelyn Young, Murray State
Yamia Johnson, Jacksonville State
Abby Wahl, Eastern Illinois
Dasia Young, UT Martin
LaTrese Saine, Southeast Missouri
Conley Chinn, Belmont
2020-21 All-OVC Second Team
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Jayla Johnson, Eastern Kentucky
Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech
Jordan Brock, Tennessee Tech
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer Team
Destinee Wells, Belmont
Katelyn Young, Murray State
Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech
Jayla Johnson, Eastern Kentucky
Gabby Crawford, Morehead State
2020-21 OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
2020-21 OVC Freshman of the Year: Destinee Wells, Belmont
2020-21 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: LaTrese Saine, Southeast Missouri
2020-21 OVC Coach of the Year: Kevin McMillan, UT Martin
Men
2020-21 All-OVC First Team
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Johni Broome, Morehead State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
K.J. Williams, Murray State
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky
Darian Adams, Jacksonville State
Marvin Johnson, Eastern Illinois
2020-21 All-OVC Second Team
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Mark Freeman, Tennessee State
Brandon Huffman, Jacksonville State
Devon Cooper, Morehead State
Cameron Holden, UT Martin
2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer Team
Johni Broome, Morehead State
Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Huffman, Jacksonville State
Cameron Holden, UT Martin
Luke Smith, Belmont
Skyelar Potter, Morehead State
2020-21 OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
2020-21 OVC Freshman of the Year: Johni Broome, Morehead State
2020-21 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont
2020-21 OVC Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State