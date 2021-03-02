You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU basketball: Adams, Huffman, Johnson earn All-OVC honors

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State placed three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference teams that were released Tuesday.

For the men, JSU seniors Darian Adams and Brandon Huffman made the squad. Adams was a first-team pick, while Huffman was on the second team. JSU junior Yamia Johnson made the women's first-team squad.

The conference's head coaches and sports information directors voted for the teams.

Adams, a 6-foot-3 guard who transferred from Troy, leads JSU with 15.6 points a game, and his 57 3-pointers ranked fifth in the OVC.

Huffman, a North Carolina transfer, is a 6-10 center and averaged 10.8 points a game. He was first in rebounding (6.4 a game) and shooting percentage (60.6).

Johnson, a 5-8 junior guard, led JSU in scoring with 14.4 points a game, which ranked fifth in the OVC. Her 52 3-pointers were a team best, and she ranked second in rebounding with 5.0 a game.

Women

2020-21 All OVC First Team

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri

Macey Turley, Murray State

Destinee Well, Belmont

Katelyn Young, Murray State

Yamia Johnson, Jacksonville State

Abby Wahl, Eastern Illinois

Dasia Young, UT Martin

LaTrese Saine, Southeast Missouri

Conley Chinn, Belmont

2020-21 All-OVC Second Team

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Jayla Johnson, Eastern Kentucky

Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech

Jordan Brock, Tennessee Tech

Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech

2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer Team

Destinee Wells, Belmont

Katelyn Young, Murray State

Anna Jones, Tennessee Tech

Jayla Johnson, Eastern Kentucky

Gabby Crawford, Morehead State

2020-21 OVC Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin

2020-21 OVC Freshman of the Year: Destinee Wells, Belmont

2020-21 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: LaTrese Saine, Southeast Missouri

2020-21 OVC Coach of the Year: Kevin McMillan, UT Martin

Men

2020-21 All-OVC First Team

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

Johni Broome, Morehead State

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

K.J. Williams, Murray State

Tevin Brown, Murray State

Tre King, Eastern Kentucky

Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky

Darian Adams, Jacksonville State

Marvin Johnson, Eastern Illinois

2020-21 All-OVC Second Team

Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

Mark Freeman, Tennessee State

Brandon Huffman, Jacksonville State

Devon Cooper, Morehead State

Cameron Holden, UT Martin

2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer Team

Johni Broome, Morehead State

Wendell Green Jr., Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Huffman, Jacksonville State

Cameron Holden, UT Martin

Luke Smith, Belmont

Skyelar Potter, Morehead State

2020-21 OVC Player of the Year: Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

2020-21 OVC Freshman of the Year: Johni Broome, Morehead State

2020-21 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont

2020-21 OVC Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...