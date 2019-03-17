JACKSONVILLE — From one day to the next, Jacksonville State mastered damage control.
Reliever Corley Woods came on with bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning against Purdue and went on to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings, protecting a three-run JSU lead.
The Gamecocks went on to win 3-0, finishing off a series victory against Big Ten Conference competition. This comes a day after Purdue got six hits and took advantage of one error, two hit batsmen and two walks to score nine runs in the fifth inning of a 9-5 victory.
“Yesterday, Coach (Jim) Case talked to us about damage control,” Woods said. “When those big innings come, us as pitchers, I mean, if they score one or two, that’s fine. We just don’t want them to get that big inning, like yesterday, when they scored nine.”
How about none?
Skyler Hunter led off the Purdue sixth with a double against Colin Casey, who struck out both batters he faced in the fifth inning. Case called to the pen for Alex London, who hit pinch hitter Patrick Smith and walked Cole McKenzie to load the bases.
Case inserted Woods.
“Coach Case likes putting me in those situations sometimes,” Woods said. “I’m a ground-ball pitcher.”
Nine pitches later, Woods had induced Zac Fascia’s pop to shortstop Isaac Alexander in shallow left field, struck out Nick Evarts and got Johnny Sage to ground out.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Corley,” Case said. “That’s not the first time this year he’s done that.
“He’s a confident kid, and he always gets after it, but I think his confidence is at an all-time high.”
Woods went on to retire Purdue in order in the seventh and eighth innings. Pinch hitter Justin Fugitt lined out and JSU right fielder Nash Adamsw, who doubled up Tyler Powers at first base to end the Boilermakers’ seventh
Woods has improved his breaking ball and used it “probably 50 percent of the time” in the sixth inning, Case said, especially early in the count. It adds to Woods’ confidence.
“He loves the competition, loves to compete,” Case said. “He’s always in the game. He’s kind of a ring leader. For a small guy, he kind of keeps things alive and keeps them moving.
“That was exciting, because we were in trouble there.”
Woods (2-0) hit Evarts with one out in the ninth but had done enough to earn the win. Christian Edwards struck out the next two batters for his fifth save.
Starter Dylan Hathcock pitched a scoreless 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and no walks with one strikeout.
What to know
—JSU scored all of its runs in the second inning. Alexander doubled to score Nic Gaddis, who singled, stole second base and reached third on Alex Strachan’s single. Gaddis reached base in his 11th consecutive game. Devin Brown singled home Strachan, and Tanner Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk … all against Purdue starter Ryan Beard (0-3), who pitched an otherwise solid 4 2/3 innings.
—Sunday’s game drew a crowd announced at 1,017, marking the fourth-largest home crowd this season and fifth time in 14 home games JSU has drawn a crowd of 1,000 or more at the new Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
—The stat of the weekend? JSU held Purdue scoreless in 26 out of 27 innings, shutting out the Boilermakers 4-0 Friday and 3-0 Sunday. Purdue won 9-5 Saturday, scoring all of its runs in that fateful fifth inning.
Who said
—Case on getting big hits from Alexander and Brown, both batting in the low .200s before Sunday: “I feel like Brown has given us a little something. He hasn’t played an extreme amount, but he’s given us something once, twice a game, doing something good for us. We know what Alexander can do. He’s done it in the past. We just need him to get back to that. We need to get back there as a team. It’s not a secret we’re struggling offensively.”
—Case, on JSU having won five of its last seven games and having this midweek off: “I think this came at a good time for us. I really do. We didn’t stress our pitching staff. We actually pitched pretty good this weekend, but we didn’t want to stress our staff headed into nine straight weeks (in conference), and we’ve got a couple in there where we’ve got double games in the middle of the week, so that stresses you a little bit.”
Next up
—JSU (10-11) has no midweek game this will and will start a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Murray State on Friday at 3 p.m. They’ll play 1 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday, with all available on ESPN+. Purdue (4-14) will play at Ball State on Tuesday.