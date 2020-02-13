JSU baseball: Woods is ready whether it's getting a big out or making some noise (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State relief pitcher Corley Woods has developed into so much more than the guy who yells in the dugout, "Put it on the board!!!" whenever a teammate scores a run in a game.
Oh, he still does that. As someone who's never afraid to show his emotions in exciting moments, one of the favorite scenes for JSU players is when a run scores, Woods yells his signature phrase, and the rest of the guys yell back, "Yes!" If three runs are scored on a play, then Woods and the team simply go through the routine three times.
When the senior is on the mound, he'll show his excitement at getting a big out, even though he usually doesn't know at the moment how much emotion he is showing.
Last season, Woods got an awful lot of those big outs. He finished with a 7-0 record, while working 43⅔ innings and posting a 2.26 ERA. It's a big improvement from his first two years at JSU. His ERA as a sophomore was 6.75 in 28 innings, and as a freshman, it was 6.93 in 24⅔ innings.
His work last season landed him on the preseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year award. The midseason watch list will be released April 22.
Video of Woods' interview about the award and showing his emotions during games.