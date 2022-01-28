JSU baseball: With season starting in three weeks, Gamecocks open preseason practice

JACKSONVILLE — The weather was chilly, but the Jacksonville State baseball bats were heating up Friday.
The Gamecocks began preseason practice with a workout on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
JSU will begin the season in three weeks when the Gamecocks host Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky for a season-opening three-game series. The series begins Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
The new year features 31 home games on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium as part of the 56-game slate for JSU.
Including the UK series, Jax State's home slate includes games with Auburn (April 26) and Alabama (May 10). Jax State will play 10 of its first 14 games on its home turf and will host in-state rival South Alabama in a three-game set before opening up conference play.
JSU will have a veteran team that still has eight players on the roster that were on the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference title and NCAA Regional finalist club.
Highlighting the returning players is All-Ohio Valley Conference performer Alex Carignan. Carignan shared time at catcher with Alex Webb as he caught 15 games and made the transition to first base for 16 starts. He also was JSU's designated hitter in six games.
He had 13 multiple hit OVC games and three games with multiple RBI. He ended the 2021 season with 10 straight OVC games with a hit and reached base in 14 straight conference games. Also returning for another season will be shortstop Isaac Alexander, outfielder Carson Crowe, second baseman Cole Frederick and first baseman Alex Strachan.
On the mound, JSU returns eight pitchers from last season, including Dylan Hathcock and Isaiah Magwood, who combined for 33 appearances last season. The Gamecocks' pitching staff led the OVC in earned run average with a 4.30.
Season tickets for the 2022 JSU baseball season are on sale now. Season-ticket packages for JSU's faculty and staff are also available for $100 in the reserved sections, while general admission is $75. JSU employees are limited to two season tickets.
Single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday.