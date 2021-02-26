JSU baseball: Williams' ninth-inning single wins it for Gamecocks

Jay Williams singled home Javier Ramirez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Jacksonville State beat Valparaiso 5-4 at home Friday night.
The Gamecocks (2-3) led 4-2 going into the ninth when Valpo (1-3) touched up JSU reliever Corley Woods for a pair of runs. In the bottom of the inning, Ramirez led off with a walk. Cole Frederick sacrifice bunted him to second. Tre Kirklin was intentionally walked, and Alex Webb struck out.
Ramirez and Kirklin each moved up a base by a double-steal. Williams then delivered his single to center field to bring home Ramirez with the game-winning run.
Four to know
—Kirklin went 1-for-3 with a run, a triple and an RBI. He also walked twice.
—Ramirez made his first start, playing all nine innings at third base. He went 0-for-2 with a pair of runs.
—Cole Frederick was 1-for-3 with two runs. Webb went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Williams was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Isaac Alexander had a double, and Nash Adams singled.
—Christian Edwards started and went 4⅔ innings, giving up two runs. Camden Lovrich pitched 2⅓ innings, while Jackson Tavel worked an inning. Neither allowed a run. Trey Fortner (1-1) got the last out in the top of the ninth and received credit for the pitching win.