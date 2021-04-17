JSU baseball: Webb's grand slam highlights doubleheader split

Alex Webb’s grand slam highlighted Jacksonville State’s Saturday as the Gamecocks managed to split a doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky.
JSU lost the first game 9-5 before winning the second 11-1 in seven innings. Webb went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in the nightcap.
Webb’s performance was more than enough for Colin Casey to pick up the win. The Jacksonville High graduate allowed one unearned run on three hits and four walks over six innings.
Four to know
—Alex Carignan was the Gamecocks’ biggest threat at the plate Saturday. He finished the day 5-for-7 with a three-run home run in Game 1.
—Carson Crowe went 4-for-5 in the double dip.
—Tre Kirklin finished the day with two runs and three RBIs, and Jaylin Williams was 2-for-4 was a run scored in the first game.
—In the nightcap, Cole Frederick was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Nash Adams went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Mason Maners was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.