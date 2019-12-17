JSU baseball: Webb makes preseason All-America list

Jacksonville State catcher Alex Webb has picked up preseason baseball honors.
The senior was picked for the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American team, which was released Tuesday.
Webb was listed on the publication's third team after posting a .304 batting average in his first season as a Gamecock. He was named to the Ohio Valley Conference first team as a designated hitter and led Jacksonville State to its fifth OVC tournament championship as the event's most valuable player. In JSU's three games in the tournament, Webb posted a .429 average at the plate, including three doubles and five RBIs.
Webb finished the season batting a team-high .346. In a span of 33 games that saw the Gamecocks post a 26-7 mark, he recorded 47 hits and drove in 38 runs. The Gamecocks finished the 2019 in historic fashion with the first NCAA Division I baseball tournament win against Big 10 foe Illinois at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. JSU then dispatched Clemson to reach the regional championship round. JSU posted a 39-23 overall mark and a 22-9 OVC record.
He was listed among five catchers on the preseason list, joining first-team selection Adrian Del Castillo of Miami (Fla.) ; second-team selections Patrick Bailey from North Carolina State and Central Michigan's Griffin Lockwood-Powell; and third-team selection Hunter Goodman of Memphis.
Webb and the Gamecocks open the 2020 campaign Feb. 14, hosting Southeastern Conference member Missouri in an opening weekend series at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.