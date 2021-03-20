JSU baseball: Webb homers twice as Gamecocks even series with Murray State

Alex Webb homered twice and Jacksonville State pounded out 17 hits in a 16-11 win at Murray State in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Webb's first homer came in the fourth inning when JSU trailed 7-4. His next one came when the Gamecocks led 12-11 with one out in the top of the ninth inning.
JSU (8-9, 1-1 OVC) trailed 4-0 after an inning, 7-4 after two innings and 11-9 after seven innings.
The Gamecocks, who lost to Murray State on Friday, rallied each time Saturday. They took control late with three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth.
In the eighth inning, Jaylen Williams doubled home Javier Ramirez to make it 11-10. Nash Adams' sacrifice fly scored Webb and tied it. Alex Carignan put JSU up 12-11 when he singled up the middle to drive home Williams.
JSU relief ace Corley Woods settled down the Murray State bats by pitching scoreless eighth and ninth innings. He allowed a pair of hits but no walks while striking out three.
Five to know
--Webb finished 4-for-6 with six RBIs. Both of his homers were three-run shots. A preseason All-OVC pick, Webb has shined this year. He is hitting .382 and leads the team in hits (25) and RBIs (21) while tying Williams for the team lead in home runs (three).
--Adams was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He is hitting .415 this season.
--Williams was 1-for-3 with a double and three walks. He drove in one run. His 14 walks lead the team.
--Javier Ramirez was 0-for-4 but walked twice and scored three times. Carignan was 2-for-5.
--Mason Maners, a freshman outfielder, got his first collegiate start and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs.