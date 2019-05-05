Jacksonville State scored two runs in the top of the first inning but couldn't manage anything else in a 4-2 loss at Tennessee-Martin on Sunday afternoon.
JSU (25-21, 15-8) and UT Martin (20-26, 8-15) have split the first two games of the series heading into Monday's Game 3 at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks have won five straight Ohio Valley Conference series, taking all three from Tennessee Tech, then winning two of three in four series in a row.
Four to know
--Isaiah Magwood started and pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two runs, both of which came in the fifth inning. Trey Fortner relieved and got one out, and Christian Edwards (4-5) pitched the remaining 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a two-run homer to clean-up hitter Blake Davis in the seventh inning to put UTM up for good.
--JSU put its first four batters of the game on base, with Nic Gaddis walking to bring home Tre Kirklin. After that, Isaac Alexander's fielder's choice scored Cole Frederick. Alex Webb tried to score from third on Alex Strachan's flyout to right field but was thrown out at home.
--Gaddis was 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. Kirklin was 2-for-4, and Frederick was 2-for-5.
--After struggling through the first inning, UT Martin's Sam Folks pitched five innings.