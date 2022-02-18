JSU baseball: Two strikes weren't too late for Gamecocks hitters, but JSU falls to Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State certainly can hit.
The Gamecocks left no doubt about that Friday night in its baseball season opener against SEC power Kentucky. JSU fell 10-8, but the Gamecocks got 12 hits, including six that came with two-strike counts. Four of the runs were driven in by hitters facing two-strike counts.
The JSU bats didn't cool off until Kentucky inserted closer Sean Harney with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the score tied 8-8. Harney pitched to seven batters and retired all of them, while the Wildcats scored twice in the ninth when they got two straight two-strike hits.
"We came out ready to play tonight," said JSU right fielder Carson Crowe, who went 2-for-5 and hit a three-run homer in the fourth. "We've been talking about this moment since the first day we got here. We're building this team around togetherness. Whatever we do, we want to do it together. I feel like the hitters, we put up 12 hits, and we showed we weren't going to go away easy."
It all left JSU coach Jim Case a bit more upbeat than usual after losing a game in the ninth.
"I think we thought coming in we can win, but we're going to have to play well. I don't think we played well, but we played hard," Case said. "From my standpoint, if we play that hard every day, we're going to be in great shape."
If there was an issue Friday, it's this: JSU walked five batters and hit two others. Kentucky made the Gamecocks pay for it, as six of those Wildcats eventually scored.
Starter Reid Fagerstrom worked four innings and struck out seven, but he allowed a pair of homers and a walk. Jake Peppers worked 1 ⅔ innings and gave up three walks and two earned runs. After Dylan Hathcock pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings, freshman closer A.J. Causey went the final 1 ⅔ innings. A walk, a hit batter, a two-strike dribbler through the infield and a sharp single to right produced two runs in the ninth.
"If we look at the pitching, we had too many free passes, and those hurt," Case said. "It wasn't just the free passes, it was being behind in the count to the wrong guy."
Still, Causey had a day to remember. He spent the first seven innings at first base and batted fifth in the order. In his first collegiate at-bat, he doubled home two runs. He also walked.
Freshman third baseman Brennen Norton went 3-for-5 with an RBI while hitting third in the lineup. Two of his hits were to the opposite field.
"I'll tell you this: A.J. Causey and Brennen Norton, they might be freshmen but, man, they're good," Crowe said. "They're dogs. They're going to come after you. They're not scared of anything. Their mentality is unreal. It's not something you see in freshman a lot."
What to know
—Cole Frederick went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two runs. He bats leadoff, so three times on base is something JSU appreciates.
—T.J. Reeves, an Alabama transfer, played center field and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
—Alex Strachan, who has struggled with knee problems in the past, was the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.
—Case said freshman Tanner Jones will pitch for JSU in Saturday's game against Kentucky.
Who said
—Case on Causey and Norton: "You know we think something of them if we've got them in the three- and five-hole on opening day. The thing about them that's so good, is that Norton twice goes opposite field with two strikes with runners in scoring position. Causey knocks one over the right fielder's head with two outs and two strikes and knocks a couple of runs in. It's hard to pitch to guys who are willing to use the whole field. Both of those guys do."
—Crowe on the loss: "I thought it was a great game. We were in position to win the game in the ninth. They strung together a couple of hits, and they won it. Tomorrow, we're going to come back out here and get after it."
Next up
—JSU and Kentucky will play Saturday at 3 p.m. followed by a Sunday game at 1 p.m.