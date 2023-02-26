JSU baseball: True freshman Zielinski shines as Gamecocks take series from Salukis

JACKSONVILLE — The first start of a true freshman’s career can oftentimes be a humbling experience, but it also makes for a good redemption story.
Just ask Eli Zielinski.
After getting roughed up at Georgia a week ago, Jacksonville State’s No. 3 starter rebounded in a big way Sunday, earning his first collegiate victory in the Gamecocks’ 5-1 win over Southern Illinois.
Zielinski, who played high school ball at Daphne, had everything working against the Salukis. He fanned seven batters and allowed just one earned run on three hits and a walk over six strong innings. It was a far cry from his first start at Georgia, where he allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks over 2⅓ innings.
“I think the first game, little bit of nerves, couldn’t locate my changeup,” Zielinski said. “Came out today and was able to locate all three pitches for strikes.”
Zielinski was solid right out of the gate. He sat down the first six Southern Illinois hitters he faced, and after Nathan Bandy singled to open the third inning, Zielinski fanned the next three Salukis in order.
His dominance didn’t surprise JSU head coach Jim Case. He’d seen this version of Zielinski before.
“Just being honest, that’s what we’ve seen in practice. He’s been like that since he got here,” Case said. “Last week, not so much, at Georgia. Big situation, big crowd, on the road, first weekend of the season, you know, maybe a little much last weekend.
“But, maybe that helped him be as good as he was this weekend. Because, I mean, he was good.”
After firing five scoreless innings, the Salukis finally got to Zielinski in the top of the sixth. Nate Lyons doubled to open the frame and advanced to third base after a wild pitch. He later scored on a groundout by Ryan Rodriguez.
Luckily for Zielinski, JSU’s bats had given him plenty of run support. The Gamecocks scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after stringing together six straight hits.
Javon Hernandez got things jump-started with a bunt single. After a Mason Maners single, T.J. Reeves doubled over the right fielder’s head to drive in Hernandez. Back-to-back singles from Carson Crowe and AJ Causey plated Maners and Reeves. Crowe came around to score on a single from Bear Madliak. And just like that, Zielinski had a 5-0 lead to work with.
“That was huge; that was huge for me,” Zielinski said. “It gave me a lot more confidence to go out there and just throw strikes and let my defense work.”
What to know
—JSU cranked out a season-high 13 hits in the win and every Gamecock in the lineup had at least one hit.
—Reeves led Jax State at the dish, finishing 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. His performance upped his batting average to .433. Reeves also made a big defensive play, gunning down Kaeber Rog at the plate in the top of the seventh inning.
—Crowe and Madliak were the only other Gamecocks to finish with multiple hits. Crowe went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, while Madliak was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
—Maners extended his streak of reaching base to 19 games. He went 1-for-4 and scored one run.
—After starting the year 0-for-14, Breenen Norton got his first hit of the season Sunday. His second-inning RBI single scored Madliak for the game’s first run.
—Hernandez, Causey, Jarrett Eaton and Michael Dallas each finished with one hit.
—Josh Sibley relieved Zielinski in the seventh inning. He pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits and two walks. Reid Fagerstrom got the final out of the game, striking out Vinni Massaglia for his third save of the season.
Who said
—Case on taking two out of three from Southern Illinois, a team that won 44 games last season: “I think it’s a huge thing. It doesn’t look huge right now, because that makes them 3-5. I think when you look back, at the end of the year, it’ll be like, ‘That was a pretty doggone good weekend.’ Because they are good. They are a solid baseball team, and if you line up and play them every weekend, it’s gonna be a dogfight. There’s no doubt.”
—Case on Reeves: “I don’t know if there’s a better player in the country right now.”
—Case on Norton getting his first hit of the season after he was given the day off Saturday: “I sat him yesterday. Didn’t want to sit him again today. Wanted to get him back in there. Kind of interesting enough, his first hit — maybe his only hit — was a bouncing ball through the right side. He’s hit 10 balls harder than that this year, but he got a hit on it. He’ll feel good that he's got a number out there instead of zeroes next to his name.”
Next up
—JSU (3-4) will travel to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday to face Alabama at 3 p.m. before hosting Bradley for a three-game weekend set. Friday and Saturday games will begin at 6 p.m. with Sunday’s contest set for 1 p.m.