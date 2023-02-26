 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: True freshman Zielinski shines as Gamecocks take series from Salukis

JSU baseball teaser
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — The first start of a true freshman’s career can oftentimes be a humbling experience, but it also makes for a good redemption story.

Just ask Eli Zielinski.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.