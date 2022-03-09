JSU baseball: Troy's 10-run second inning puts end to Gamecocks' four-game win streak

JACKSONVILLE — After it was over, a visitor asked Jacksonville State baseball coach if he had hoped for something better.
Case answered with a simple side glance that spoke with dripping sarcasm: "No kidding."
Hosting traditional rival Troy, JSU fell 14-6. The Gamecocks allowed one run in the second inning and 10 in the third to fall behind 11-0 about 45 minutes after the game began. From there, the Trojans kept control the rest of the way.
Facing JSU pitchers Trey Fortner, Blake Bennett and Trevor Andrews, Troy pounded out eight hits in its big inning, which is one more than JSU had all game.
"You come in, and it's JSU and Troy, so you want to do well," Case said. "And we're on a four-game win streak, and you want to extend that. They scored one in the second, and then in the third we couldn't get them out. It's one of those things where the first three hits were ground balls that rolled and there's nothing you can do about that, but then all of a sudden, it turned into missiles."
JSU did manage a run in the fifth inning, three more in the sixth and two in the seventh.
"From that point, to me, we're just playing the game … not giving up," Case said. "We're just playing the game, trying to do the best that we can do."
With the game essentially decided early, Case got a chance to play 22 people, including 14 position players and eight pitchers.
"On the positive side, some guys got in that haven't been in much, and some did OK," he said.
What to know
—Cole Frederick went 2-for-5 with an RBI. He is 9-for-25 over the last five games.
—Freshman third baseman Brennen Norton slugged a solo homer in the fifth inning, which is his first collegiate home run.
—Cole Turner was JSU's most effective pitcher, working the third and fourth innings and not allowing a hit or a run. He walked three. His only other action this year came when he pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings against Alabama.
—Javier Ramirez was 1-for-1 with a walk for JSU. Brooks Bryan and Luke Coker each doubled. That was Coker's first hit at JSU.
—JSU No. 3 hitter, veteran left-hander Carson Crowe, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He entered the day fourth on the team in hits (nine), first in walks (four) and third in home runs (two), but his 19 strikeouts lead the team.
—Troy's Easton Kirk, a former Piedmont standout, was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and three RBIs. He also walked and had a sacrifice fly.
Who said
—Case on Turner: "Cole is a guy who's fighting for that time, and he's had two opportunities, and in both of them, he's taken advantage. He wasn't great today. He was almost a little rusty because he hasn't pitched in six games. But, all in all, he seemed to be pretty good. When things seemed to be going in the wrong direction, he stopped it and put up two zeroes. That's good for him."
—Case on Crowe's struggles: "We definitely need to put the ball in play. Sometimes the game can get in your head, and you start thinking, 'Do I change this, do I do that?' I think he's caught in that a little bit."
Next up
—JSU (4-7) will host South Alabama in a three-game series this weekend, and because of cold weather expected Saturday, the schedule has been adjusted. They'll play a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.