JSU baseball: Troy gets two-run double in eighth to beat Gamecocks

Jacksonville State scattered six hits in a 2-0 loss at Troy on Tuesday night.
The Gamecocks left 10 runners on base. They had runners on first and third with one out in the first inning and bases loaded with two outs in the eighth. Neither inning yeled any runs.
JSU (19-21) will return to Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at UT Martin.
Five to know
—Alex Webb went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch for JSU.
—Jaylyn Williams, after producing 12 hits in his last seven games, went 0-for-3 with his team-leading 27th walk of the season.
—Carson Crowe went 2-for-4. In his last 16 games, he has got 20-for-50 and seen his batting average jump from .203 to .293.
—Nash Adams and Alex Strachan each had a single.
—Camden Lovrich started and worked 3⅓ innings. Jackson Tavel worked two innings, and Trey Fortner pitched two-thirds of an inning. Dylan Hathcock went an inning and so did Jake Peppers (0-3), who gave up a two-run, two-out double to Logan Cerny in the bottom of the eighth.