JSU baseball: Top of the order continues to produce, but Gamecocks drop another against Bradley

JACKSONVILLE — Just like it has all season, the top of Jacksonville State’s lineup did its job Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that wasn’t enough to avoid another loss to Bradley. The Braves took the series with a 9-7 win after defeating JSU 4-3 in 11 innings Friday.
The loss dropped JSU to 3-7 on the season, but don’t blame the slow start on Javon Hernandez, Caleb Johnson, Mason Maners and T.J. Reeves.
Reeves, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener, bounced back in a big way Saturday, finishing 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. His single in the first inning drove in Hernandez for the Gamecocks’ first run. Reeves’ fourth home run of the season — a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning — got JSU back within striking distance at 9-7.
“It was great to see that. Last night was the first night that he scuffled all year,” Case said. “And he was great again, just like he has been.”
Maners, who tripled ahead of Reeves’ home run, extended his on-base streak to 22 games with an RBI single in the second inning. He came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning with runners on first and second and smoked a ball up the middle, but Bradley second baseman Cal McGinnis made a nice defensive play to end the threat.
“Mason, he had a great night, and it could have been really great if that ball gets through, but it just didn’t,” Case said.
Hernandez and Johnson each finished the contest 2-for-4 with one run scored.
Through 10 games this season, Maners leads the team with a .400 batting average and a .542 on-base percentage. Reeves ranks second in batting average at .395 and leads the team in home runs and RBIs with 17. In their first seasons at JSU, Johnson is hitting .276, while Hernandez sits at .244.
While the top of the lineup produced Saturday, the Gamecocks got no production from their 7-8-9 hitters. Starters Brooks Bryan, Brennen Norton and Michael Dallas combined to go 0-for-7 with six strikeouts.
“We just gotta hang with them. You gotta stay positive,” Case said. “It’s not like we’re gonna make wholesale changes. There’s a reason they’re in there. They won jobs, and just because we’re off to a slow start, I don’t think you want to panic and start doing too much to your lineup.”
What to know
—AJ Causey cleared the bases in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run double. Johnson, Reeves and Carson Crowe came around to score, giving the Gamecocks an early 4-2 lead.
—Tanner Jones (1-0) started for JSU and took the loss. He struck out five over 4⅔ innings, allowing seven runs — six earned — on six hits. Will Baker relieved Jones and recorded the final out of the fifth inning on a strikeout. Josh Sibley struck out three over 1⅔ innings, allowing just one walk. Austin Cornelius pitched the final two innings, striking out two while allowing just two hits.
—Collin Casey returned to the mound for the first time since May 21, 2021, after missing all of last season with an arm injury. The Jacksonville High graduate sat down the first batter he faced in the top of the sixth inning, but things went south from there. Casey struggled to find the strike zone and walked three straight batters to load the bases before Case took the ball in favor of Sibley. Casey was charged with two earned runs after two Braves came around to score on Sibley wild pitches.
Who said
—Case on Casey: “The kid has worked absolutely as hard as anybody could work to get back, and I mean that. I’ve never seen anybody work any harder, and I know he’s disappointed, but that won’t define him. He’ll make it back.”
—Case on the Gamecocks’ struggles: “It’s tough right now. We’re scuffling a little bit. We’ll find out about ourselves, because I don’t think, myself, or anybody in the clubhouse thought that we would be in this situation right now, but that’s where we are.”
Next up
—JSU will close its three-game weekend set with Bradley today at 1 p.m.