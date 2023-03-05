 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Top of the order continues to produce, but Gamecocks drop another against Bradley

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Just like it has all season, the top of Jacksonville State’s lineup did its job Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that wasn’t enough to avoid another loss to Bradley. The Braves took the series with a 9-7 win after defeating JSU 4-3 in 11 innings Friday.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.