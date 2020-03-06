You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

JSU baseball: Today's game at EIU postponed; teams will play two Saturday

JSU mo baseball

JSU head coach Jim Case during the Missouri at JSU baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State won't get to open defense of its Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship as scheduled today.

Today's game at Eastern Illinois has been postponed because of concerns with the weather, according to a JSU news release. The forecast for Charleston, Ill., projected a high of 43 degrees, although the wind chill would make it feel like 22. The wind is expected to be 25 to 36 miles per hour.

The Gamecocks and Panthers instead will play two games Saturday at 10 a.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...