JSU baseball: Today's game at EIU postponed; teams will play two Saturday

Jacksonville State won't get to open defense of its Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship as scheduled today.
Today's game at Eastern Illinois has been postponed because of concerns with the weather, according to a JSU news release. The forecast for Charleston, Ill., projected a high of 43 degrees, although the wind chill would make it feel like 22. The wind is expected to be 25 to 36 miles per hour.
The Gamecocks and Panthers instead will play two games Saturday at 10 a.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
