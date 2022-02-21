JSU baseball: Time change for Gamecocks' game at Alabama

The first pitch for Jacksonville State's Tuesday game at Alabama has been pushed up to noon.
The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide originally were set to play at 3 p.m., but according to a news releases from JSU and Alabama, the start time was changed because of the weather forecast in Tuscaloosa.
The game will be streamed on the SEC Network and carried on the Gamecock Sports Network.
Tuesday's match up is the first two meetings between JSU and Alabama. The Crimson Tide will visit the Gamecocks on May 10.