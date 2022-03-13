JSU baseball: Strong defense, pitching not enough for Gamecocks to avoid sweep against South Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case believes if his team continues to play defense and pitch like it did Sunday wins will eventually come.
That combination wasn’t enough for the Gamecocks this time around, however, as they lost to South Alabama 4-3 in 11 innings. After taking both games of a doubleheader Friday, the Jaguars left Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium with a weekend sweep.
JSU (4-10) played stellar defense throughout Sunday’s contest, prompting Case to say “I don’t know that we’ve ever played better.”
“We turned every double play we had a chance to turn,” Case said. “We made a couple of plays up the middle — Freddy did — that were like SportsCenter-type plays.”
The Freddy he was referring to was senior Cole Frederick, who started the game in center field before moving to second base in the eighth inning. In the four innings he spent at the keystone, Frederick saved two runs with highlight-reel plays.
The first came in the top of the eighth inning. With a runner on second base, South Alabama’s Cameron Tissue lined a ball up the middle that nearly hit JSU reliever Jake Peppers. Frederick ranged to his right and made a diving stop before firing to first to get Tissue, who slid head-first into the bag.
After the Jaguars (11-3) took a 4-3 lead on a Will Turner single in the top of the 11th, Frederick prevented an insurance run from scoring with a play similar to the one he made in the eighth.
“He ends up making two plays that are incredible. He’s such an athlete, such a big part of the team. What a great day,” Case said. “We wouldn’t have been in that game if not for our defense.”
Pitching also helped the Gamecocks cause Sunday. Sophomore Camden Lovrich started and allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings. Peppers, a sophomore, pitched the next three innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. Freshman AJ Causey was arguably the most impressive. He struck out the side in the ninth inning and finished with five strikeouts over three innings. Unfortunately for Causey (0-2) he was saddled with the loss after allowing one run on two hits and one walk.
“I thought from the very beginning, even when you talk about Cam giving up two in five innings, I felt like the effort was there all day on the mound. No question marks about that,” Case said. “Peppers came in and threw very, very good, as did Causey.
“If we get those types of efforts, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
What to know
—JSU scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Senior Isaac Alexander opened the frame with a double. He advanced to third on a groundout by Frederick and scored after a groundout by junior T.J. Reaves. After junior Carson Crowe reached on an error, senior Alex Carignan made the Jaguars pay with a two-run home run. Carignan’s blast was his first of the season and gave the Gamecocks a 3-1 lead.
—JSU finished with only five hits over 11 innings. Frederick, Reaves, Carignan, Alexander and freshman Brennen Norton each had one hit.
—Miles Simington led South Alabama, going 4-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs. He improved his batting average .490 on the season.
Who said
—Case on Carignan’s home run: “He’s gonna hit more of those. He missed a lot of time for us — five or six games early in the year. It’s good to have him back healthy. Good leader type of guy behind the plate. I was glad to see him hit one out.”
—Case on how JSU can improve at the plate: “I think we just gotta keep working. This is a crazy game, and sometimes, it has a lot to do with who’s throwing against you. I thought those guys threw fantastic. They didn’t give you a lot all weekend. You had to earn everything that you got, which is a credit to them.”
Next up
—JSU will travel to UAB on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. contest before opening ASUN Conference play with a three-game weekend series against Lipscomb in Nashville, Tenn.