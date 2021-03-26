JSU baseball: Strachan's grand slam lifts Gamecocks over Tennessee Tech

JACKSONVILLE — Alex Strachan has hit 18 home runs in his Jacksonville State career, but his blast in the seventh inning Friday night was like no other since he put on a Gamecocks uniform.
It was his first JSU grand slam, and gave the Gamecocks some significant breathing room in an 8-3 win over visiting Tennessee Tech.
"My last grand slam? Oh, gosh, 12U maybe? 11U?," he said, laughing. "I don't remember. That was something I hadn't experienced before in college, and I told somebody in the dugout, 'I don't think there are very many feelings like that in the world.' It was awesome."
The win broke a skid for the Gamecocks (9-11, 2-2 OVC), who had lost four of their last five. It also marked the continued resurgence of Strachan, a fourth-year player whose average had dipped to .167 about two weeks ago.
He has hit in each of the five games since then. He was 2-for-4 on Friday, raising his average to .211.
"Definitely not the start I wanted to have," Strachan said. He added, "I was just having faith that things would turn around, and gosh, I'm glad to see it finally turn around for me."
Head coach Jim Case said Strachan "isn't 100 percent healthy," but he wants an experienced player like him in the lineup when he can go.
"He's not going to hit .200, which is where he's been hovering," Case said. "He's going to hit .270, .280. He's going to drive in runs. He's doing a good job for us. He's doing a really good job, and lately, especially, he's been giving us what we think we're going to get from him."
Strachan's game was just part of a good night for JSU.
Ace pitcher Christian Edwards worked 6⅔ innings and allowed three hits, one run and five walks. He struck out seven. In his last four starts, he has thrown 25⅓ innings, struck out 36 and given up six hits, three runs and 14 walks.
Case said it was a particularly good outing by Edwards because the strike zone was low. The coach was cautious to say that it didn't move — it was just low, which doesn't benefit Edwards.
"That's not a good thing for him," Case said. "He's going to throw a riding fastball. He's going to be in the top part of the strike zone a lot. That's where we want him to be. Those pitches weren't being called tonight. He had to do a good job of getting the ball down. We had to use the breaking ball and changeup more because of that."
Friday also was the first game back for JSU shortstop Isaac Alexander, who missed six games while nursing an injured quad muscle in his thigh. The plan is to ease Alexander back into action, and after he went through pregame work Friday, he and Case agreed that playing the first four innings was best.
In the bottom of the fourth, he slugged a solo homer. Even so, Case stuck to the plan and pulled him in favor of Javier Ramirez. Case said he wants Alexander to avoid getting hurt again because of fatigue.
"We need him in the lineup," Case said. "There's no doubt. Last weekend, he was missed, no question about it. Again, I'm trying to look at it from the standpoint of I want him in there all year."
What to know
—The biggest at-bat Friday? As important as Strachan's grand slam was, Case and Strachan gave plenty of credit to Jaylen Williams, who walked just ahead of the big homer. With two outs and bases loaded, Williams worked a tough, eight-pitch at-bat. He hit a pair of two-strike foul balls. In the end, he got a walk to drive in a run to make it 4-1, and Strachan got his chance at glory. Williams also had a single.
—Corley Woods closed with a shutout inning. His ERA is down to 2.81.
—Carson Crowe had a solo home run and a pair of walks, and Cole Frederick went 1-for-4 with a walk.
Who said
—Case on the grand slam and Williams' walk: "There's probably a lot of people who've never hit a grand slam. That's a pretty big thing to do. As great as that was, you've got to give a lot of credit to Williams for walking before that. It's a 3-1 game. Tough, tough. This guy is bearing down doing everything he can to get (Williams). He fouls off balls and fouls off balls, ends up walking. That almost took the air out of the inning just a little bit, and then Strachan, pow."
—Case on getting the win after scuffling with four losses in five games: "The beauty of this game is that you get to play. ... Tonight, if you want to go in a positive direction, it's nice to hand the ball to Christian Edwards."
—Strachan on getting a win in the first game of the series against Tech: "Game 1 is great, but we've got two more tomorrow, and we've got to come out ready for it."
Next up
—JSU and Tennessee Tech (9-7, 4-3) will play a doubleheader today at 1 p.m.