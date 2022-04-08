JSU baseball: Strachan delivers game-winning blast in ninth inning

Alex Strachan slugged a game-winning, two-run homer in the ninth inning to cap Jacksonville State's 4-3 comeback win at Central Arkansas on Friday night.
JSU (13-14, 7-3 ASUN) trailed 3-1 heading into the eighth inning. Tanner Snow led off with a walk, then moved to third on Isaac Alexander's double. Mason Maners lined out to left field to drive home Snow on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. JSU couldn't push any more runs across in the eighth, but that just set up the drama for the ninth.
Carson Crowe opened the inning by flying out. Alex Carignan singled and was removed for pinch-runner Trevor Andrews. Strachan lined an 0-1 pitch over the fence in right-center field to put JSU up 4-3.
That's Strachan's fifth homer of the season, which leads the team.
Isaiah Magwood started on the mound for JSU and worked five innings, allowing two hits and two runs. Reid Fagerstrom (2-1) worked the next three innings, allowing three hits and a run while picking up his second relief win of the year.
A.J. Causey pitched the ninth, striking out all three batters he faced for the save.
Tyler Cleveland (2-2) pitched all nine innings for Central Arkansas (11-17, 6-4), allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs. He struck out nine.
The two teams will play again Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Maners finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—Crowe was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
—Strachan was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
—Alexander was 1-for-2.