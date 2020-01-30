JSU baseball: Strachan brings big bat, big personality to Gamecocks (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State junior Alex Strachan is one of the biggest long-ball hitter on the team ... and one of the biggest personalities, too.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound first baseman also seems to have fun. He says he's always been like that, but when he arrived at JSU out of Sparkman High, he tried to quiet down.
"I didn't want to be too much, coming out here," he said.
It didn't take long for him to fall back into his typical personality.
"You just try to have fun," said the junior, who ranked second on the team last year with 11 home runs. "When you're doing this so much, as often as we do with practice every day, games on the weekend, you have to make it fun. If you're out here dreading it or anything like that, it isn't for you. I like to have a blast out here with the guys."
Strachan discusses that and more, including who has watched video of his game-winning home run last year against Georgia most often.