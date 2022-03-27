JSU baseball: Standout performances from Causey, Fortner allow Gamecocks to rally past UNA

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case has supreme confidence in AJ Causey’s ability to be the ultimate stopper out of the Gamecocks’ bullpen.
“When we see him come in the game, game’s over,” Case said. “That’s the way we look at it. You’re through scoring.”
The freshman proved it yet again Sunday afternoon, picking up his first collegiate victory in a 6-5 win over North Alabama at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Causey was in line for the win after the Gamecocks took the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning. All he had to do was get six more outs.
No problem.
He cruised through the final two frames, closing out the contest with a wicked breaking ball that caught pinch hitter Quinn Petty looking. Causey, who finished with three strikeouts, pumped his fist as he left the mound.
“It makes me feel good that I finally got my first win out of the way,” he said.
The win got JSU (11-11, 6-0 ASUN) back to .500 after sitting at 4-10 earlier this season.
Causey allowed one hit in each of the final three innings but was otherwise dominant, just like he’s been all season. Using a three-pitch mix — fastball, changeup and slider — Causey has allowed only three earned runs over 17 innings pitched. He’s recorded 20 strikeouts and leads the team with a .159 ERA and four saves.
And he wasn’t the only Gamecock to pitch well out of the bullpen Sunday. Trey Fortner went three innings, allowing no hits, walks or runs. It was his second straight strong outing after going five innings against Samford on Tuesday, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk.
“He had a fantastic week for us,” Case said. “It’s nice to be able to go to a guy with that kind of experience who has done as many different things for us as he has, and say, ‘Hey, get us back in this game. Throw some zeros up and let us try to try to catch up.’
“And that’s exactly what he did.”
JSU fell behind 5-2 in the third inning after Jonathan Lane’s two-run home run. The performances of Fortner and Causey allowed the Gamecocks to slowly chip away at that deficit.
JSU got one back in the fourth when Isaac Alexander’s RBI single drove in Mason Maners. The Gamecocks shaved another run off in the sixth when Kody Putnam drove in Brooks Bryan with an RBI single.
The Gamecocks took the lead in the seventh. Cole Frederick scored to tie the game on an RBI single from Alex Carignan before T.J. Reeves scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
“I thought we pressured a lot. We didn’t necessarily bust through. There were a number of times where I thought we were close to busting it open,” Case said. “We kept continuing to put pressure, which was a great thing, and, what was really good was, after falling behind in the third, then we run out two guys who throw up six zeros. Because if you’re not throwing up those zeros, then it doesn’t matter.”
JSU’s first two runs came in the first inning when Carson Crowe’s RBI single drove in Frederick and Alex Strachan’s sacrifice fly plated Crowe.
What to know
—JSU finished with 13 hits. Five Gamecocks had multi-hit games. Putnam led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with one RBI. Frederick went 2-for-5 with two runs. Crowe was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Both Carignan and Alexander finished the game 2-for-4 with one RBI.
—Reeves, who leads the Gamecocks with a .372 batting average, didn’t record a hit but drew three walks.
—JSU starter Camden Lovrich lasted only three innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Who said
— Case on JSU getting back to .500: “I think right now our confidence is going in the right direction. When you’re sitting there 4-10, it’s hard to have a lot of confidence. You just gotta keep doing the things that you believe in and believe that it will turn around. And it doesn’t alway do it right away. So I’ve been proud of our guys, because it would’ve been easy to throw your hands up and say, ‘Poor me, I’m hitting .200 and things ain’t going my way.’ But I feel like everybody shows up everyday, and they’re trying to get better, and we’re playing pretty hard.”
Next up
—JSU will travel to Auburn on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. before hosting a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky next weekend.