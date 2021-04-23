JSU baseball, softball: Gamecocks' series plans with Morehead State are changed

Both the Jacksonville State baseball and softball teams have seen their weekend schedules altered because of weather.
The Gamecocks' home baseball game Friday against Morehead State has been pushed back because of the forecast, according to a news release.
Instead of playing a single game Friday followed by a doubleheader Saturday, JSU and Morehead State will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
Morehead State (18-14, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference) is in first place in the league standings, while JSU (18-18, 8-7) is tied for third. This year, only the top four teams advance to the conference tournament, instead of eight as in the past.
Morehead State has played three fewer games after a three-game series with UT Martin was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
According to the release, tickets that were bought for Friday's contest will be good for any of the three games. Tickets are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com and at the stadium ticket office. Admission is free to all JSU students and all fans 18 years old and younger.
The JSU softball is playing a three-game series at Morehead State, and for now, there's still a plan in place to play all three games, despite the unfavorable forecast in Morehead, Ky., for Saturday.
Instead of two games Saturday and one Sunday, they'll play a doubleheader Sunday at 2 p.m. and a single game Monday at 11 a.m. All games are set to be streamed on ESPN+.
The Gamecocks (17-20, 15-10) are fourth in the league standings, while Morehead State (10-22, 2-18) sit in last place.