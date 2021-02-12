You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Season tickets for new season are on sale

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Season tickets are on sale for the Jacksonville State baseball season.

The Gamecocks have 25 home games scheduled. The home opener is set for Feb. 23 against Alabama at 4 p.m.

According to a news release, JSU's baseball season tickets will be offered as general admission. Chairback seating blocks will be set to accomodate COVID-19 social distancing guidlines. Each game, seats will be filled on first-come, first-serve basis.

Season general admission tickets will be $200. For JSU faculty and staff, the price is $100. Single-game tickets will be available online at JSUGamecockSports.com and at the box office at Jim Case Stadium. They'll cost $10. All JSU students with a valid student ID will be admitted free along with kids 18 years old and younger.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

