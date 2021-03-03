JSU baseball: Samford's big seventh inning dooms Gamecocks

Jacksonville State gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and fell 10-9 at Samford on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks led 9-3 before Samford's big inning, in which the Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate, got five hits, had two batters reach by error, and had three batters walk.
Camden Lovrich started the inning, Jackson Tavel relieved, and Corley Woods finished it.
Six to know
—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out seven. Woods (0-1) got the loss after working two innings, giving up one hit and allowing two runs (one earned).
—Cole Frederick led JSU offensively by going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
—Nash Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
—Jaylen Williams hit a solo shot for his first home run of his JSU career.
—Alex Webb was 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a walk. Tre Kirklin was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Javier Ramirez started at second base, and he walked once and scored twice.
—JSU (4-4) will host Southern Mississippi for a three-game series, including Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.