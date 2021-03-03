You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Samford's big seventh inning dooms Gamecocks

JSU Valparaiso

JSU's Jaylen Williams scores as he dives safely into home as Valparaiso's Trent Turzenski's is late with the ball during the JSU vs Valparaiso baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and fell 10-9 at Samford on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks led 9-3 before Samford's big inning, in which the Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate, got five hits, had two batters reach by error, and had three batters walk.

Camden Lovrich started the inning, Jackson Tavel relieved, and Corley Woods finished it.

Six to know

—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out seven. Woods (0-1) got the loss after working two innings, giving up one hit and allowing two runs (one earned).

—Cole Frederick led JSU offensively by going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

—Nash Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

—Jaylen Williams hit a solo shot for his first home run of his JSU career.

—Alex Webb was 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a walk. Tre Kirklin was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Javier Ramirez started at second base, and he walked once and scored twice.

—JSU (4-4) will host Southern Mississippi for a three-game series, including Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...