JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case said he's as excited for fall practice as "I have been in a long time."
The Gamecocks began fall workouts Tuesday, and Case has plenty of reason to be ready to go.
—JSU isn't having to worry about practicing anywhere other than its own on-campus stadium. Last fall, construction delays didn't allow JSU to practice on its field but once before its first exhibition game. In the fall of 2017 and '18, the stadium was being built, which forced the Gamecocks to look elsewhere for practice ground.
—JSU has an experienced roster, with most of the team back from last season when the Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships.
—According to Case, the players have worked hard in the off-season to be ready to defend its spot atop the league.
"To be able to come out here every day and work the way we have and to see these guys get here early and stay here late," Case said, "I don't know if I've been this excited in a long, long time. This day has been marked on the calendar. There's been a lot of hard work that's gone into this. The pieces are here, and it's just a matter of us figuring out how they all fit together to be as good as we can be."
The NCAA allows 30 fall baseball practices, including two exhibition games. JSU will host North Georgia on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. and Wallace State-Hanceville on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.
Case said JSU is starting a little later than many other teams. Last season lasted into June because of JSU's participation in the NCAA tournament, and several players spent the summer playing in various leagues that include college players. By the time they reported back to campus for the start of classes, Case wanted them to have a break.
Even so, JSU will practice 30 times like everyone else.
"Every year is a new year, and so one of the things we're trying to figure out, with the people we lost, who plugs into those spots," Case said. "Maybe it's a couple of guys who step in. I think we're trying to figure out things like who's made a lot of progress from a year ago, who maybe wasn't a big part but will be moving forward."
Of the 10 players who got at least 130 at-bats last year, JSU returns nine: center fielder Tre Kirklin, outfielder Nash Adams, outfielder Chase Robinson, left fielder Carson Crowe, infielder Cole Frederick, shortstop Isaac Alexander, catcher Alex Webb, first baseman Alex Strachan and first baseman/designated hitter Andrew Naismith.
Also, three of the four pitchers who started the bulk of the OVC games are back: right-hander Isaiah Magwood, right-hander Trey Fortner and left-hander Dylan Hathcock. The two biggest losses: catcher/third baseman Nic Gaddis and right-handed pitcher Garrett Farmer. Both were All-OVC players and are now playing professionally.
"There's some confidence that comes from how last year went," Case said. "Maybe not just the season, but the program in general, we've been pretty steady for a long period of time. We haven't always won a championship, but there's some confidence that comes from that.
"But, we don't want to have the feeling that because we did this last year that we're going to do it this year. As we all know, that's not true."