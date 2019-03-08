JACKSONVILLE — Mark it down as a big night for Apartment 309.
Jacksonville State baseball players Cole Frederick and Corley Woods live in that apartment, and both delivered game-changing performances in the Gamecocks' Ohio Valley Conference opener against Eastern Illinois.
With the two teams tied in the top of the 12th inning, Woods entered in relief with bases loaded and one out. Two pitches later, he got EIU's Christian Penia to hit a grounder to third baseman Brook Brannon, who quickly got the ball to catcher Nic Gaddis for the second out. Gaddis then rifled the ball to first baseman Andrew Naismith to beat Pena by a step and get the third out.
That set up the most exciting at-bat of the night — Frederick, who entered the game struggling with a .184 batting average, crushed a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for a game-ending home run.
Jacksonville State 6, Eastern Illinois 5. And after limping through the pre-conference schedule with a 5-9 mark, JSU is now on the winning side of a more important record. The Gamecocks are 1-0 in OVC play.
"Something like that can ignite you, you know?" JSU coach Jim Case said. "There's a guy who's been scuffling a little bit and he goes up in a huge situation, puts a great swing on it, and we all go home winners. That can ignite the whole ballclub."
Frederick hit .296 with eight home runs as a freshman last year, but this year, he didn't have a homer until his drive Friday off EIU's Josh Cooper. JSU's statcast recorded it as a 349-foot shot, but it was such a no-doubter that the Gamecocks' players poured out of the dugout almost immediately after he hit it.
"Leading off an inning, my mindset was that we needed a base runner and just find a way to get on," Frederick said. "When the pitch came in, just off the bat, immediately I knew. It's just the best feeling."
Woods capped a big night for the JSU bullpen, as Jackson Tavel, Christian Edwards, Austin Brewster, Tyler Wilburn and Woods combined to work 6⅔ innings and allowed five hits and one run, which was unearned. Garrett Farmer pitched the first 5⅓ innings.
Frederick's homer allowed Woods, a junior, to get his first collegiate victory.
"He's been an amazing all year," Frederick said. "That's my roommate, so I was just as happy — if not happier — for him at that moment. He's done a great job for us all year."
What to know
—Andrew Naismith went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on a bases-loaded triple in the third inning. That gave JSU a 5-2 lead.
—Chase Robinson hit his first homer of the season when his opposite-field drive in the second inning gave JSU a 2-1 advantage.
—Gaddis was 2-for-4 with a double. He also picked off a runner trying to get back to third base, but it didn't count. He did it after catching what turned out to be the third strike for the third out.
Who said
—Case on what he liked best about the win: "I thought the good thing about tonight is that what we did, we did it together. That to me is a huge thing. Whatever's going on, we're doing it together."
—Case on what he and Woods talked about when Woods came into the game: "When he came in, we said, 'What we need here is a groundball,' and he said, 'Let's just win the game.' I like that attitude when it's bases loaded and one out and you've come in the game."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (6-9) will play Eastern Illinois (3-8) at home Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. both days. Trey Fortner (1-2) to pitch for JSU on Saturday, while Dylan Hathcock is scheduled for Sunday.