JACKSONVILLE — After dropping three of its last four, Jacksonville State's baseball team responded Friday night with a great pitching performance and a late home run to take game one of a series over Tennessee Tech 5-3.
“We needed a game just like this, JSU coach Jim Case said. “I would rather have won it 3-0, but really and truly, this is exactly what we needed where it was tense and tight to the final pitch. This game will do us a load of good.”
Jacksonville State pitcher Garrett Farmer held Tennessee Tech off the board for his seven innings of work, allowing enough time for the Gamecock bats to round into form.
After Tennessee Tech scored three times in the top of the eighth to tie it 3-3, JSU's Chase Robinson blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of half of the inning. His shot went into Cocky Corner behind right field at Jim Case Stadium, putting the Gamecocks up 5-3.
“I was thinking fastball,” Robinson said. “He was alternating fastball, curveball, so I was just sitting on a fastball and got it.”
JSU reliever Austin Brewster came in in the ninth with Tennessee Tech runners at first and third, but he struck out two and baited another into a groundout to secure the win and pick up a save.
Jacksonville State’s offense got the Gamecocks on the board first Friday night in the third inning as Alex Webb drove in Cole Frederick.
After two more scoreless innings, Andrew Naismith drove in Isaac Alexander in the fifth, then Frederick scored Nash Adams with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to put JSU up 3-0.
After Farmer exited in the eighth, Tennessee Tech woke up and tied it up. The Golden Eagles scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, then John Dyer belted a single into right field to score two more and tie the game up.
Robinson’s two-run in the eighth made the difference, breaking the tie and getting the Gamecocks back in the win column.
What to know
—Farmer got the start for the Gamecocks and was excellent on the mound, holding Tennessee Tech scoreless. Farmer pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing just six hits and no runs while striking out nine Golden Eagles. Jackson Tavel picked up the win for the game as he got an out to finish the eighth.
—After managing only four hits through the first, Tennessee Tech got its bats going late, hitting five in the final two innings, totaling nine to JSU’s 10 for the game.
—The win snapped a four-game skid for the Gamecocks against Tennessee Tech. JSU’s last series win over the Golden Eagles was in 2016.
Who said
—Brewster on stepping in for the save: “As a reliever, you have to stay ready. I was in the bullpen ready to go. I got a little shaky there at the end, but I pulled it out. I just threw strikes and let them hit it.”
—Case on Robinson’s home run: “It seems like momentum has stepped into their dugout and grown to a gigantic size, and he steps in and hits the ball out. Trust me, it was a shot in the arm we all needed.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (12-14, 4-3 OVC) look to claim the series win with a victory over Tennessee Tech (11-13, 2-8) Saturday night, with first pitch against the Golden Eagles set for 6 p.m. Game 3 of the series will be a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will hit the road next for a three-gamer at Southeast Missouri State starting April 5.