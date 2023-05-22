 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Reeves paces Gamecocks' six all-ASUN selections

JSU-Queens baseball-bc18.jpg

Jacksonville State's T.J. Reeves scores against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A half-dozen Jacksonville State players earned a spot on the All-ASUN Conference baseball team, which was released Monday.

Senior center fielder T.J. Reeves led the way as a first-team selection. He made the second team last year. He slugged 15 homers and ranked second in the ASUN with 69 RBIs. He hit .333.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

