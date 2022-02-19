JSU baseball: Reeves homers again, but Gamecocks fall to Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE — His number has changed. After wearing No. 22 for Alabama for three years, T.J. Reeves now wears No. 2 and plays center field for Jacksonville State.
He's still the same player, though. In two games to open the season, Reeves has two hits, and both are homers, including one in Saturday's 6-2 home loss to Kentucky.
His fourth-inning shot with one runner on base accounted for all of JSU's runs. He also worked a walk in the eighth inning.
"He's running down balls really good in the outfield. That's going to show up every night," JSU coach Jim Case said. "He's thrown better than we thought he would. And, he's strong. So when he hits the ball, he can hit it a long way. He's been a handful. He's been really good, I feel like."
Reeves played in 90 games in three seasons at Alabama and made 76 starts. His playing time started to tail off last year as he struggled through a hamstring issue. Even so, he still finished his time in Tuscaloosa with 12 career homers and a .246 career batting average.
He said he came to JSU because of the coaches, the facilities and the guys on the team, many of whom he already knew.
"This is one of the places that everybody wants to play for," Reeves said.
He has worked closely with assistant coach Evan Bush, who has helped Reeves contribute so quickly.
"Coach Bush, he and I have been working on my swing," Reeves said. "He's really been in my corner all fall. He's also the outfield coach, so he helps me a lot out there. I've got to give a lot of props to Coach Bush."
Reeves' homer highlighted the night for JSU (0-2), which saw an opportunity to beat Kentucky slip away for the second straight night. Freshman Tanner Jones started but struggled, allowing four runs in the first two innings. Jones got out of the third without allowing a run.
Then Trevor Andrews shut down the Wildcats for two innings, and Isaiah Magwood kept the door closed for three straight innings. Meanwhile, JSU got the homer from Reeves but couldn't convert other chances.
The Gamecocks had a runner on third with nobody out in both the second and eighth innings and didn't score. JSU had runners on first and third with two outs in the sixth inning but didn't score.
Kentucky got a pair of insurance runs in the ninth against Magwood.
What to know
—Senior Alex Strachan hit his first career triple in the second inning. He finished 2-for-3. He also was hit by a pitch.
—Sophomore Kody Putnam got his first start in left field and went 1-for-2. He also walked and was hit by a pitch.
—In Jones' three innings, he allowed six hits, four walks and three earned runs. He struck out one.
—Attendance for Saturday's game was 1,566, which is the third largest since renovated Jim Case Stadium opened in 2019. JSU drew 2,033 against Alabama and 1,882 against Auburn in a pair of 2019 games.
Who said
—Reeves on hitting two homers in two games: "It's always good to get off to a good start, but I'm just trying to do whatever I can for the team, whether it's hitting a bomb, or making a play in the outfield, or hitting a double or a single, or stealing a bag. Whatever I can do to help the team."
—Case on Jones' struggles: "That's not who he is. Somewhere along the line you're going to have your first outing. You could say part of that's on me, because your first outing is a start against an SEC team on opening weekend. But we felt like he'd earned it with what he'd done since he's been here."
—Case on using Andrews as a pitcher, after he spent last season as a position player: "He pitched in junior college. Pitching is something he's wanted to do. Last year, we used him a lot in the infield and did not pitch him. This year, we decided we would split it. Lately, he's spent more time pitching than as a position player."
Next up
—JSU and Kentucky will play the final contest of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. Sophomore Camden Lovrich will pitch for the Gamecocks.