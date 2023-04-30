 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Reeves goes 5-for-5, helps Gamecocks complete sweep of UNA

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — T.J. Reeves could feel it coming. He was due for a big game.

He delivered it on Sunday, going 5-for-5 at the plate, as Jacksonville State completed a three-game sweep of North Alabama with a 13-3 mercy-rule victory over the Lions.

