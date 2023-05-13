 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Reeves continues recent power surge in win over Central Arkansas

jsu v samford - baseball008 tw.jpg

T.J. Reeves celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — It’s probably not a good idea to pitch to T.J. Reeves right now.

Just ask Central Arkansas.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.