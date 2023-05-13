JSU baseball: Reeves continues recent power surge in win over Central Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE — It’s probably not a good idea to pitch to T.J. Reeves right now.
Just ask Central Arkansas.
Reeves hit his second grand slam in as many days, and Jacksonville State went on to beat the Bears 10-3 Saturday at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
“That’s not who you want up there if you’re the other team with people on base,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “He’s been fantastic for us. There’s not enough words to say how good he’s been.”
In two games against Central Arkansas, Reeves has gone 4-for-10 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen too many guys hotter than he is right now,” Case said.
The senior from Birmingham has been on a power binge of late. He’s hit six home runs in his last six games to up his season total to 14.
Reeves couldn’t pinpoint the exact reason for his recent power surge, but he said it might have something to do with some advice he got from his father.
“I really couldn’t tell you honestly. I really haven’t changed much in my swing,” Reeves said. “I did change bats right when I started hitting those home runs, so yeah, I can give credit to my dad for that. My dad, I was talking on the phone with him, and he was like, ‘Man, I think if you change bats I think some of those pop ups would be bombs.’ Next game, I changed bats and I hit a bomb, so I’ve been sticking with that bat since.”
Reeves’ grand slam was more than enough run support for JSU starter Tanner Jones, who picked up his sixth win of the season Saturday. The sophomore from Thorsby was perfect through the first four innings.
He ran into some trouble in the fifth, loading the bases with one out. After giving up an RBI single to Reid Bowman, Jones got Tanner Leonard to ground into an inning-ending double play.
“The fourth and fifth innings are one of the toughest ones in baseball for a starting pitcher,” Jones said. “To get out of that really set me up for later down the road.”
Jones struck out 10 over seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks.
“It was masterful. I mean it was really good,” Case said. “You know the first four innings they get nobody on. Then they get a little rally going, but he does a great job of damage control, getting a double play ground ball to get us out of it. I thought it was exactly what the doctor ordered really.”
What to know
—JSU honored seniors Reeves, Jarrett Eaton, Colin Casey, Trent Hoogerwerf, Brooks Bryan, Carson Crowe, Trey Fortner and Garrett Wade before the contest. Each senior in the starting lineup had at least one hit. Reeves finished 2-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. Eaton went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Crowe finished 1-for-4.
—Javon Hernandez got the Gamecocks going on offense with a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was Hernandez’s fifth homer of the season. He finished 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and three RBIs. He leads the ASUN with a .415 batting average.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. had an RBI double in the Gamecocks’ four-run third inning. He finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
—Bear Madliak went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Caleb Johnson went 2-for-4 and scored one run. Mason Maners went 0-for-3 but was hit by pitches twice and scored one run. Brennen Norton was 1-for-5.
—Austin Cornelius pitched the final two innings for JSU, allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Who said
—Reeves on senior night: “It’s kind of like a bittersweet moment for all the senior guys out here. We love this game. Don’t ever want to stop playing, but you know, it comes to a time where everybody has to stop playing at some point. We just want to cherish these last couple moments, last couple games that we have.”
—Case on the senior class: “People that aren’t a part of something don’t understand it, but it is family. You want good things for everybody who’s in the family, and you appreciate everything that they’ve done, because it hasn’t gone perfect for every person that’s a senior. It hasn’t gone just the way they want it, but they’re attitudes have been great. At practice, they work their tails off and they stay ready. I appreciate that, and I appreciate what it means to our younger guys. The leadership out of our senior class is pretty dog gone good.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (24-25, 17-9 ASUN) will close out the three-game series with Central Arkansas on Sunday at 1 p.m.