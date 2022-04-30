JSU baseball: Red-hot Crowe helps Gamecocks put away UNA again

Another day, another win over North Alabama, and another huge performance from left-handed slugger Carson Crowe.
Crowe opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning, and Jacksonville State rolled to a 12-2 win Saturday afternoon at UNA. The Gamecocks are now 5-0 against the Lions this season.
Crowe went 4-for-5 with a double, the home run and three RBIs.
Here's how Crowe has fared in the last six games: 11-for-20, five home runs, 12 RBIs. Before his current hot streak, he was hitting .215, but his average is up to .260 now.
He has 11 home runs for the season, which lead the team.
Of course, just about everybody got into the act Saturday, as JSU pounded out 16 hits, including two doubles and three home runs. In addition to Crowe's second-inning blast, Mason Maners and Brennen Norton each hit one out.
On the mound, Isaiah Magwood (5-1) pitched six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out four.
Dylan Hatchcock pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Caleb Marsh pitched to two batters, and both reached and eventually scored. Austin Cornelius finished up by working the final two innings and allowing one hit.
What to know
—Maners went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. His home run came in the eighth inning with two runners on base. It was his second of the year, and he is now hitting .343 for the season.
—Norton's homer was a solo shot in the sixth inning.
—Alex Carignan went 3-for-4. Isaac Alexander was 1-for-3 with a walk. Luke Coker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cole Frederick was 2-for-5.
Next up
—JSU (20-21, 13-7 ASUN) will face UNA (9-31, 2-18) in the final game of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks are tied with Eastern Kentucky for second place in the division, a half-game behind Central Arkansas (19-21, 13-6).