Trey Fortner pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings to help lift Jacksonville State to a 4-2 win at Murray State.
After Murray State erased JSU's 2-0 lead with two runs off Corley Woods, JSU's Tyler Wilburn (1-1) and Austin Brewster each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Jackson Tavel closed out the game by entering and striking out both batters he faced.
Tavel got the save, which is his first.
Four to know
--JSU scored a run in the fifth inning on Alex Webb's sacrifice fly. That's his team-leading third of the season. Tre Kirklin scored on an error in the seventh inning. Devin Brown's fielder's choice scored Isaac Alexander in the eighth, and Cole Frederick came home on a wild pitch in the ninth.
--Isaac Alexander went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk. He has seven hits in his last 20 at-bats.
--Cole Frederick was 2-for-5 and has a hit in nine of his last 11 games.
--Jacksonville State (11-12, 3-2 OVC) will play the final game of its three-game series at Murray State (9-13, 5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. JSU will host Alabama State on Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by a three-game home series against defending regular-season OVC champion Tennessee Tech on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.