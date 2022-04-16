JSU baseball: Peppers' performance salts away a victory for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Except for the first pitch, it was another good day for Jacksonville State's Jake Peppers.
He twirled six solid innings as the Gamecocks beat Bellarmine 5-1 on Sunday. In his third straight start allowing only one run, Peppers gave up two hits and two walks while striking out four. He threw an efficient 86 pitches and lowered his ERA to 3.82.
"I just feel like I'm really getting into my element. I feel like I'm getting on a roll and keep it going the best I can," said Peppers, a sophomore who joined the weekend rotation last week.
About that first pitch. Bellarmine's Matt Higgins blasted Pepper's first offering of the afternoon over right-center field fence.
Afterward, Case indicated that the home run is partly on him for his pitch selection.
"If you play us, I'm going to throw the first pitch fastball every time," Case said. "I just cannot make myself throw breaking ball first pitch of the game. I've been calling pitches for 30-something years. More than 30. And every first pitch is fastball. So you know what's coming. He knew, and he hit it out opposite-field gap. The guy's a good hitter, man. He's a nice player."
Higgins might be the best player in the ASUN Conference. At least, Case described him as the "best hitter we've seen so far." The homer was his 12th of the season, as the senior began the day ranked ninth in the league in hitting, third in homers, second in RBIs and sixth in stolen bases.
Later, Peppers struck him out in the third inning before allowing a single to him in the fifth.
That first pitch never seemed to slow down Peppers.
"I know that it's a long game, and no matter what happens in the beginning, it's going to be a long day and I needed to focus on what's next," he said.
Peppers began the season with two rough outings against Kentucky and Alabama, and his ERA ballooned to 11.81. Since then, that number has fallen steadily.
He started a midweek game against Mercer and then another against Auburn, allowing one run in four innings. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief against Eastern Kentucky.
By that point, Case moved him into the weekend rotation against Central Arkansas, replacing Camden Lovrich. Peppers then worked five innings and allowed only one hit while striking out nine.
"He earned it," Case said. "We were going to make a move, and I felt like he had earned it with what he had done in the bullpen. He had started for us before, so I felt like from an experience standpoint, I felt like we were in pretty good shape."
JSU (15-18, 9-6 ASUN) is tied for third in the ASUN West Division with Eastern Kentucky (22-13, 9-6). Central Arkansas (16-18, 10-5) and Lipscomb (21-15, 10-5) are tied for first. Bellarmine (7-28, 5-10) has struggled but had won four of its last five conference games before JSU won Sunday.
Finishing in the top three is important, because only the top three in each division are guaranteed a spot in the ASUN tournament. The seventh and eighth teams must have the highest Ratings Percentage Index as figured by the NCAA to make the field.
After that, the top four teams play pool play against each other, and the next four play pool play against each other. The top three among the first pod advance to the semifinals, while only the top team in the second pod advances.
What to know
—JSU left-handed leadoff batter Mason Maners went 2-for-5 with an RBI. He's a regular in the lineup in left field when JSU faces a right-handed pitcher. In the past 12 games, Maners is hitting .333 with a .429 on-base percentage with 14 hits and seven walks.
—Brennen Norton went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Isaac Alexander was 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks. He also reached when he was hit by a pitch.
—Alex Carignan had a double and was 1-for-3 with a walk.
Who said
—Case on Maners playing like he has lately: "Probably some of that is when you come to the park and you pretty much know your name is going to be in there, it helps. Now, how do you get to that point, that's the whole problem. Right now, he knows for sure if he shows up and there's a right-hander hitting in there, he's going to be hitting. It takes a little pressure off."
—Peppers on getting a chance in the weekend rotation: "I thought it was an opportunity I needed to take advantage of. I felt like it was my time to show what I can do."
—Peppers on how he would celebrate the win: "Go get some food and rest, and can't wait for Easter tomorrow."
Next up
—JSU will travel to Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Lipscomb this weekend. The Gamecocks will face Lipscomb on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.