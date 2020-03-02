JSU baseball: OVC honors Naismith as league's co-player of the week

JACKSONVILLE — Andrew Naismith's big weekend caught the attention of the Ohio Valley Conference office.
The league named the Jacksonville State senior as one of the co-OVC baseball players of the week.
In a three-game series against Gardner-Webb, he went 11-for-16 with five runs and five RBIs. In the final game of the series, a 15-6 win Sunday, Naismith went 5-for-6 with three doubles and three RBIs. The last JSU player to get five hits in a game was Nic Gaddis, now a New York Mets minor leaguer, on March 3, 2018.
The hot series helped Naismith break out of a slow start to the season, as he improved his average from .160 to .366, which ranks ninth in the league.
"I just wanted to stay positive this weekend," Naismith said Sunday. "It's a huge thing in baseball. Coach (Jim) Case has been talking to us about staying positive and watching what we're saying and having good thoughts."
Case said that he wasn't worried about Naismith, who had only four hits in his first 25 at-bats of the season.
"I don't think there was a whole lot of panic that he can't hit," Case said. "That's one thing he's able to do. He's worked extremely hard defensively. I can't tell you how proud of him I am with the way he's playing first base. The way he hit, he had a magical weekend. But it doesn't surprise me. He wasn't going to hit .140 all year, that's for sure."
Naismith shared the award with A.J. Lewis of Eastern Kentucky. Southeast Missouri's Dylan Dodd was named OVC pitcher of the week.
The Gamecocks (5-5) will face Kennesaw State at home Tuesday night, weather permitting. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.