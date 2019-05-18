021619_JSU_North Alabama bb_015 tp.jpg

Jacksonville State's Alex Webb had a grand slam Sunday. (Photo by Trent Penny)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State didn't need to win its Sunday afternoon game at Austin Peay, but the Gamecocks did so anyway.

JSU already had clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship Saturday night, but the Gamecocks still drilled Austin Peay 13-8 in a relatively meaningless contest.

JSU already was going to be the No. 1 seed for this week's OVC tournament, and Austin Peay already had clinched the No. 2 spot.

The win gave the Gamecocks a sweep of the three-game series.

JSU catcher Alex Webb went 4-for-6 with a pair of homers, a double and six RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the first inning, singled home Cole Frederick in the third, and ripped a grand slam in the fourth inning to help JSU build an early 9-0 advantage.

Seven to know

—JSU used seven pitchers Sunday, including starter Dylan Hathcock (2-0) who pitched three scoreless inning while allowing five hits. Colin Casey (two-thirds of an inning), Michael Gilliland (1⅓), Trey Fortner (two-thirds), Tyler Wilburn (1⅓), Austin Brewster (one) and Cody Willingham (one) finished it out.

—Leadoff batter Tre Kirklin had a big series. He went 3-for-6 with a double and a stolen base, and for the three games at Austin Peay, he has six hits in 16 at-bats.

—Isaac Alexander was 2-for-4 Sunday and went 6-for-12 for the series. His batting average was .263 after the previous OVC series but is now .281.

—Frederick went 2-for-6 with an RBI. His hit streak is now at 15 straight games.

—Alex Strachan homered for the second straight game. He drove in two runs.

—Andrew Naismith went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

—Nash Adams was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

OVC tournament schedule

At Marion, Ind.

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1: No. 7 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 8 UT Martin, 6 p.m. (Loser is eliminated)

Wednesday, May 22

Game 2: No. 4 Belmont vs. No. 5 Murray State, 9 a.m.

Game 3: No. 3 Morehead State vs. No. 6 Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Austin Peay vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Worst Seeds From Games 2/3/4 Losers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Game 6: No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. Winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Best Seed From Games 2/3/4 Losers vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (No. ), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game 12: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (No. ), 12 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 (if necessary)

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, 12 p.m.

Note: In Game 11 the team that has played fewer tournament games will play in Game 11. If the number of games is equal, the lower seed will play in Game 11.

