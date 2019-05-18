Jacksonville State didn't need to win its Sunday afternoon game at Austin Peay, but the Gamecocks did so anyway.
JSU already had clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship Saturday night, but the Gamecocks still drilled Austin Peay 13-8 in a relatively meaningless contest.
JSU already was going to be the No. 1 seed for this week's OVC tournament, and Austin Peay already had clinched the No. 2 spot.
The win gave the Gamecocks a sweep of the three-game series.
JSU catcher Alex Webb went 4-for-6 with a pair of homers, a double and six RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the first inning, singled home Cole Frederick in the third, and ripped a grand slam in the fourth inning to help JSU build an early 9-0 advantage.
Seven to know
—JSU used seven pitchers Sunday, including starter Dylan Hathcock (2-0) who pitched three scoreless inning while allowing five hits. Colin Casey (two-thirds of an inning), Michael Gilliland (1⅓), Trey Fortner (two-thirds), Tyler Wilburn (1⅓), Austin Brewster (one) and Cody Willingham (one) finished it out.
—Leadoff batter Tre Kirklin had a big series. He went 3-for-6 with a double and a stolen base, and for the three games at Austin Peay, he has six hits in 16 at-bats.
—Isaac Alexander was 2-for-4 Sunday and went 6-for-12 for the series. His batting average was .263 after the previous OVC series but is now .281.
—Frederick went 2-for-6 with an RBI. His hit streak is now at 15 straight games.
—Alex Strachan homered for the second straight game. He drove in two runs.
—Andrew Naismith went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
—Nash Adams was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
OVC tournament schedule
At Marion, Ind.
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1: No. 7 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 8 UT Martin, 6 p.m. (Loser is eliminated)
Wednesday, May 22
Game 2: No. 4 Belmont vs. No. 5 Murray State, 9 a.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Morehead State vs. No. 6 Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Austin Peay vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.
Game 5: Worst Seeds From Games 2/3/4 Losers, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Game 6: No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. Winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Best Seed From Games 2/3/4 Losers vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (No. ), 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Game 12: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 9/Winner Game 10 (No. ), 12 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 12, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 26 (if necessary)
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, 12 p.m.
Note: In Game 11 the team that has played fewer tournament games will play in Game 11. If the number of games is equal, the lower seed will play in Game 11.