JSU baseball: Ohio Valley Conference honors Webb as player of the week

Jacksonville State senior catcher Alex Webb has won the Ohio Valley Conference's player-of-the-week honor.
JSU went 2-2 last week, including a loss to Alabama and winning two of three against South Alabama. Webb went 9-of-17 in the four-game stretch and drove in eight runs. He slugged a home run against Alabama, which is where he started his college career.
In the series finale against South Alabama, he had four hits.
For the season, he is hitting .339 with a team-high 20 hits. He also leads the Gamecocks with 15 RBIs.
JSU (7-8) will open its Ohio Valley Conference schedule this weekend at Murray State. They'll play a single game Friday at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at noon.