JSU baseball: Norton continues climb out of early hole in win over Jacksonville

Jacksonville State's Brennen Norton drives the ball against Queens in the ASUN opener at Rudy Abbott Field.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State third baseman Brennen Norton knows that baseball is a game of highs and lows.

Saturday night at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium was a definite high for the sophomore from Cullman. He was a big reason why the Gamecocks evened their series with Jacksonville with a 13-8 win.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.