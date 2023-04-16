JSU baseball: Norton continues climb out of early hole in win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State third baseman Brennen Norton knows that baseball is a game of highs and lows.
Saturday night at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium was a definite high for the sophomore from Cullman. He was a big reason why the Gamecocks evened their series with Jacksonville with a 13-8 win.
After going 0-for-4 in the series opener Friday, Norton finished 2-for-4 Saturday with a team-high four RBIs and two runs scored. His three-run homer in the second inning gave JSU a 7-2 lead, and after Jacksonville cut its deficit to 10-8, Norton’s RBI double kick-started a three-run sixth inning that set the final score.
“It was a really special night. He took some great swings at it,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “I want to say last night, he hit a ball, I know he hit two, he may have hit three balls really hard, and not really anything to show for it. To come back tonight and swing the bat the way he did, I’m glad he was rewarded.”
It was just the latest step up on the ladder of success for Norton, who started the season 0-for-14. He was hitting .087 after a loss to Bradley on March 4. Since then he’s gone 24-for-82 at the plate, good enough for a .293 mark.
“I always have this quote I say, ‘No matter how deep the hole is, the ladder is always going to be taller.’” Norton said. “So basically just, no matter where I’m at, no matter if I’m 0-for-20 or 18-for-20, I’m still going to go up there with confidence. I’m still going to try to play my game, get out there, swing hard, do what I do.”
Swing hard is exactly what Norton did in the second inning when he belted the first pitch he saw for his third home run of the season.
“So first pitch, I’m going to just honestly guess, take a hack at it. If I miss, I miss, just move on to the next pitch,” Norton said. “Luckily he hung a slider, you know, it was kind of right where I like it — low and in — so I just kind of golfed it out.”
What to know
—After going 0-for-4 Friday, JSU second baseman Javon Hernandez got back to tormenting ASUN pitching Saturday. He went 5-for-5 with four singles and a double, finishing with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hernandez has gone 35-for-59 in league games, good enough for a staggering .593 batting average.
—Freshman Caleb Johnson, hitting in the nine-hole, reached base his first four times at-bat and finished 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI.
—Bear Madliak went 1-for-5, but his one hit was a big one. He belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning that put the Gamecocks up 9-4.
—Mason Maners went 2-for-5 with his second triple of the season and finished with one RBI and one run. T.J. Reeves went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
—Will Fincher was 1-for-5 , scored one run and stole his fifth base of the season. Diego Gines went 1-for-2 and scored two runs. Jarrett Eaton went 1-for-2 after replacing Gines as the designated hitter.
—After Tanner Jones and Trey Fortner combined to give up eight runs over 5⅔ innings, Austin Cornelius was perfect through the final 3⅓ frames, earning his second save of the season.
Who said
—Case on Hernandez: “I mean, you know last night, shock of the year, you know he goes 0-for-4, and it’s like, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Comes back tonight and goes 5-for-5. I mean it’s just crazy. His consistency has been crazy. I’ve been around good hitters. I don’t know if I’ve ever been around anybody that’s been as consistent for that length of time.”
—Norton on Hernandez: “I mean honestly it’s just a normal night for him. Javon is going to play hard. He’s not the biggest, not the strongest, but no matter what he’s going to do, he’s going to do it with everything in him. I like the way he plays. He plays an old-fashioned game. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
—Case on Cornelius’ performance: “From a defensive standpoint, Cornelius was the difference. I mean, he came into the game, and nothing. It had been wild all night, and nothing happened.”
Next up
—The rubber match of the series between JSU (17-16, 10-4 ASUN) and Jacksonville (23-13, 8-6) is set for today at 1 p.m.