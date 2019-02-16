JACKSONVILLE -- Andrew Naismith homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Jacksonville State to a 12-10 win over North Alabama in the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader.
UNA put Hunter Davidson on the mound as the Lions led 10-9 going into JSU's half of the ninth inning. With one out, Isaac Alexander reached when he was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a balk and scored on Alex Webb's single past a diving second baseman. Naismith then delivered a shot over the center field fence that traveled 390 feet, according to JSU's statcast program.
Four to know
--A day after pounding out 14 hits in a season-opening 14-1 win over UNA, the Gamecocks had 13 on Saturday. Webb was 3-for-5. Tre Kirklin was 2-for-4 and scored three times, while Alexander was 2-for-4.
--Naismith wasn't in the starting lineup, but pinch hit in the bottom of the eighth for Alex Strachan. He walked, then entered the lineup at first base in the top of the ninth. Naismith was 2-for-4 in Friday's win.
--Right-hander Corley Woods was the fourth of five JSU pitchers in the game and the most effective. He worked 1 1/3 innings with one hit and no runs. Left-hander Jackson Tavel (1-0) got the win after working the final inning. He allowed one hit and a run.
--Cole Frederick was 1-for-5 and made his lone hit count. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, he rocketed a double to the left-center gap. That scored all three runners and tied the game 9-9.