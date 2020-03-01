JSU baseball: Naismith, Alexander bounce back in Gamecocks' Sunday win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State pounded out 14 hits, walked nine times and garnered a series-clinching 15-6 win over Gardner-Webb at home Sunday afternoon.
Maybe as important as getting a second win in three days over a non-conference opponent, JSU saw a couple of its veteran players break out with solid days.
Both senior first baseman Andrew Naismith and junior shortstop Isaac Alexander entered this series struggling to get hits. Neither had trouble hitting the ball, as Alexander is second in team rankings of the lowest strikeout rate. Naismith is fourth. But, both had trouble not hitting drives right at opposing fielders.
"Baseball is a mean game, and when it's not going good, it can definitely get to you," Naismith said. "It's a lot easier when you're hitting the ball good and really confident going to the plate. You feel like you're seeing everything well."
Naismith went 5-for-6 with three doubles and three RBIs. The last JSU player to get five hits in a game was Nic Gaddis, now a New York Mets minor leaguer, on March 3, 2018. It topped an incredible series for Naismith, who went 11-for-16 against Gardner-Webb. That improved his average from .160 to .366.
"I just wanted to stay positive this weekend," Naismith said. "It's a huge thing in baseball. Coach (Jim) Case has been talking to us about staying positive and watching what we're saying and having good thoughts."
Alexander was 2-for-4 with a walk. He had a double that came off his bat at 100.7 miles per hour, according to figures provided by JSU. That was the hardest-hit ball all day. He entered with a .111 average but is now up to .150.
"In previous weekends, I've hit some balls hard that got caught," Alexander said. "I kind of knew my time was coming. I knew I was going to get some more chances. I stuck to the plan and got it done."
Naismith entered the series with only four hits in 25 at-bats this season.
"I don't think there was a whole lot of panic that he can't hit," Case said. "That's one thing he's able to do. He's worked extremely hard defensively. I can't tell you how proud of him I am with the way he's playing first base. The way he hit, he had a magical weekend. But it doesn't surprise me. He wasn't going to hit .140 all year, that's for sure.
Case said a key at-bat for Alexander came in Saturday's game, an 8-7 loss to Gardner-Webb. In Alexander's first at-bat, he saw 11 pitches and eventually walked. He fouled off five two-strike pitches.
"I thought it was a great sign that he had that at-bat," Case said. "We've just got to get him a little bit more in the middle of the field. We know what he can do. He's not going to hit whatever it was. He's going to be a better hitter than that."
Naismith nearly made it 6-for-6. In his final at-bat Sunday, he lifted a shot to the right-field fence that got caught.
"I kind of got under it because it was up in the zone," Naismith said. "I knew how the wind was playing today, so I knew I would have to hit it really good to get it over, because (teammate Carson) Crowe hit one just like me. It is what it is, but I felt like I had a pretty good weekend. I'm pretty happy with it."
Four to know
—Senior center fielder Tre Kirklin went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs. For the series, he was 5-for-14 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.
—Senior catcher Alex Webb was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, which made him 5-for-13 for the series.
—JSU freshman Jack Henry Milligan made his college debut as the starting second baseman. The Hoover High grad was 1-for-3 with two runs, a double and a walk.
—Michael Gilliland started and worked five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. He didn't walk anyone, however, and got his first win of the year. Colin Casey pitched two innings and didn't allow a base runner. Austin Downey and Sean Rape each worked one inning.
Who said
—Case on his pitchers walking only one batter Sunday: "Yesterday, we gave too many free bases. It's hard to expect a win when you do that. Today, we didn't walk a guy until the eighth inning. They did g.et some hits but we made them earn what they got."
—Case on junior designated hitter/first baseman Alex Strachan, who missed Saturday's and Sunday's games with an injury: "We're just taking care of him. We don't want to take any chances. We thought the best thing was to hold him out these two games."
What's next
—JSU (5-5) will play Kennesaw State at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. and against UAB at Birmingham's Regions Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m.