Jacksonville State gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 8-7 loss at Murray State on Friday.
In the first game of a three-game series, JSU led 5-0 after two innings and 6-4 going into the bottom of the eighth. Murray tied it with two runs in the eighth.
Carson Crowe's solo homer in the top of the ninth gave JSU a 7-6 lead, but Murray State's Bryan Chilton tied it with a sacrifice fly off Christian Edwards. Then with two outs and bases loaded, Tyler Duke singled down the left field line off Cody Willingham to end it.
Four to know
—Tre Kirklin went 4-for-6 with a run and an RBI. Cole Frederick was 1-for-3 with a run and three walks.
—Alex Webb served as the designated hitter and batted third in the order. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
—Starting pitcher Garrett Farmer worked six innings and allowed nine hits, four runs (one earned) and no walks. He struck out six. Edwards (1-3) pitched two-thirds of an inning in the ninth but walked four batters.
—Jacksonville State (10-12, 2-2 OVC) and Murray State (9-12, 5-2) will play again Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.